ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 13th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 30°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: High clouds. Warm and windy. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A few clouds will hang around the South Plains tonight...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 12th, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 28°. Winds NE→SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear and calm night is expected across the South Plains....
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows

LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Enjoy your weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the south plains. This weekend you can catch a live performance, make plans to volunteer on MLK Day and so much more.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares ways to be involved

LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock is set to join us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech University receives $350,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the continuation of the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website,...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Walk-On’s and Mano Negra Brewery Co. partner up

LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock local businesses both originated from ideas scribbled on a napkin. Now, Walk-On’s and Mango Negra Brewery Co. are partnering up to better serve their customers. You can now find Mano Negra Brew on tap at Walk-On’s. Find out more on Facebook: Mano Negra Brewery Co. and @WalkOnsLubbockTx.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices

LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Young Professionals Gala is January 19

LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to celebrate than at a gala? The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is having their Young Professionals Gala on January 19. This is just one of the many reasons to join the Young Professionals. Find out more at lubbockchamber.com/young-professionals.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Cypris Wellness Spa: more than just a spa

LUBBOCK, Texas— Float therapy, infrared sauna with halotherapy, IV hydration, lash extensions and more are what you can experience at Cypris Wellness Spa. Amber, Arenda and their team want you to rest, relax and revitalize the beauty within yourself. Find out more at CyprisWS.com or call them at 806-781-8326. You may also visit them on social media. Facebook: CyprisWS/Facebook.com, Instagram: @cyprisws.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy