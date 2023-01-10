Read full article on original website
KLBK Friday Evening Weather Update: January 13th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 30°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: High clouds. Warm and windy. High of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. A few clouds will hang around the South Plains tonight...
KLBK Thursday Evening Weather Update: January 12th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 28°. Winds NE→SW 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH. A mostly clear and calm night is expected across the South Plains....
Retail gasoline prices end the week slightly higher, AAA data shows
LUBBOCK, Texas — Following a slight decline earlier in the week, retail gasoline prices rose again by week’s end, according to AAA data. A Thursday press release from AAA Texas said at the time retail gasoline prices were declining due to lower demand, slightly cheaper crude oil prices and refineries returning closer to normal operation after impacts from the year-end winter weather.
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Enjoy your weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas—It’s Thursday, so Trends and Friends will share a few events happening around the south plains. This weekend you can catch a live performance, make plans to volunteer on MLK Day and so much more.
LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
18-wheeler overturns at 19th Street and West Loop, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported after authorities responded to an overturned 18-wheeler near West Loop 289 and 19th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 12:30 p.m. According to police, initial reports said the wind blew the truck over. This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com […]
Latino Lubbock shares ways to be involved
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock is set to join us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
One killed in downtown Lubbock shooting, LPD asks for help finding ‘unknown suspect’
One person was killed after a shooting in downtown Lubbock early Friday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit asked for the public's help identifying a suspect.
Texas Tech University receives $350,000 Texas Talent Connection Grant
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) Chairman Bryan Daniel recently presented Texas Tech University with a $350,000 check for the continuation of the Texas Talent Connection Grant Program from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. According to a press release from TTU and the Texas Tech Today website,...
Moderate injury reported in Clovis Road crash involving RV and semi-truck Wed. morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash Wednesday morning left one person with moderate injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash was in the 5400 block of Clovis Road involving what LPD said “looked like a semi.”. A photo by an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist on scene showed the front...
Walk-On’s and Mano Negra Brewery Co. partner up
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock local businesses both originated from ideas scribbled on a napkin. Now, Walk-On’s and Mango Negra Brewery Co. are partnering up to better serve their customers. You can now find Mano Negra Brew on tap at Walk-On’s. Find out more on Facebook: Mano Negra Brewery Co. and @WalkOnsLubbockTx.
Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
One seriously hurt after shooting in Central Lubbock on Wednesday, LPD said
One person had serious injuries after a shooting in the 2800 block of 43rd Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Eggflation: Local restaurants scramble to keep up with soaring egg prices
LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in February with the Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. festivities
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department will host several festivities during the month of February to mark Valentine’s Day. “From daddy-daughter dances to celebrating with your pup, you’ll be sure to find an activity for you,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.
The Young Professionals Gala is January 19
LUBBOCK, Texas—What better way to celebrate than at a gala? The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is having their Young Professionals Gala on January 19. This is just one of the many reasons to join the Young Professionals. Find out more at lubbockchamber.com/young-professionals.
Cypris Wellness Spa: more than just a spa
LUBBOCK, Texas— Float therapy, infrared sauna with halotherapy, IV hydration, lash extensions and more are what you can experience at Cypris Wellness Spa. Amber, Arenda and their team want you to rest, relax and revitalize the beauty within yourself. Find out more at CyprisWS.com or call them at 806-781-8326. You may also visit them on social media. Facebook: CyprisWS/Facebook.com, Instagram: @cyprisws.
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Lubbock store robbed at gunpoint, LPD report said
The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store on 82nd Street Monday evening, according to a police report.
