LUBBOCK, Texas — The recent costs of food have been hard to swallow for many families. Over the last couple of months, one staple has almost hit its breaking point. If you’ve been to the grocery store lately and had eggs on your list, you may’ve been shell-shocked by the price tags. Not only is it affecting customers, but local restaurants that rely heavily on eggs are feeling the financial stress as well.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO