Bodega Bay, CA

sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan

In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
BURLINGAME, CA
Eater

Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers

Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist

Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
OAKLAND, CA
Secret SF

This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US

California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Marin Mudslide Wipes Out Apartment Buildings In Fairfax

A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
FAIRFAX, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood

The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Meta’s Plans to Revive an Old Rail Bridge Halted During the Pandemic

Starting in 2017, Facebook explored a rebirth of the Dumbarton Rail Bridge, the portion of the 18-mile Dumbarton Rail Corridor that passes over the San Francisco Bay, connecting Menlo Park and Redwood City on the west side of the bay to Newark and Union City to the east. Between 2017 and 2020, Facebook spent $20 million on plans to revive the corridor. An estimate published in 2020 targeted the corridor for operation in 2028.
REDWOOD CITY, CA

