One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Study: South Bay city named ‘happiest' in US; 2 other Bay Area cities in Top 10
(KRON) — Last summer, one study said the “happiest” city in the United States is Concord. The study by HouseFresh gave the East Bay city the nod after giving it a “happiness score” of 79.1 out of 100. Another study released a few months later also determined a Bay Area city to be the “happiest” […]
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Rent relief is eligible to people making as much as $141,550 in Silicon Valley city
(The Center Square) – In a California city where the school district asked for community members to rent rooms to teachers who they said couldn't afford housing, a person making $141,550 is eligible for a rent and relief program paid for with taxpayer dollars. The city of Milpitas is...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Biggest Landlord Defaulted on a Massive Loan
In a sign of growing distress in San Francisco real estate, the city’s largest apartment landlord, Veritas, defaulted on a $448 million loan according to a report from Fitch Ratings. The loan was transferred to special servicing on Nov. 3, a stage meant to allow for negotiation, and was...
$928K Mega Millions ticket sold in Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Calif. (KRON) — The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing. The winning numbers were revealed to be 61, 30, 45, 46 and 43. The Mega ball number is 14. Friday's Megaplier is 2X. One Maine resident got lucky, matching all five numbers with the Mega ball number for the grand prize. In California, two winners claimed the […]
Eater
Meta Is Laying Off More Than 100 Cafeteria Workers
Meta Platforms Inc., the somewhat-new name for the company that owns Facebook and other social media platforms and products, will lay off 126 cafeteria workers at its Menlo Park headquarters. The company circulated an internal letter on January 3 that was then made public on January 12; it let staff know employees from contractor Flagship Facility Services Inc. will be removed from 12 buildings on the grounds. The Silicon Valley Business Journal reports the news comes as Meta itself lays off more than 2,000 of its Bay Area-based workers.
San Francisco got snubbed by Coachella, but 4 NorCal acts made the lineup
Four acts from the Bay Area and surrounding regions made the lineup.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
sfstandard.com
This New $200-Per-Month Friendship Startup Already Has A Waitlist
Pandemic isolation, emotionally manipulative social media algorithms, and the ever-increasing fear of being asked “So, how are you really?” have all conspired to birth a term that would have your econ professor chuckling: the friendship recession. In short, it’s harder than ever for people to make friends.
These 4 maps show recent rain's impact on Bay Area, California drought
Sometimes, a picture is worth 1,000 words. Other times, it's worth thousands of acre-feet. The latter is the case when comparing the U.S. Drought Monitor's drought maps of before and after the storms that have struck California since the end of December. Below are two maps of the coverage area of the National Weather Service's...
Here's when the parade of storms in the Bay Area will likely end
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
This Bay Area City Was Recently Named The Happiest Place In The US
California has a reputation as a wonderful place to live, work, and play but according to a recent report, it’s also home to some of the happiest places in the US. According to a recent report by financial technology company SmartAsset, California is home to 6 of the 10 happiest cities in the US, including the top spot. The findings were based on 13 metrics across three categories: personal finances, well-being, and quality of life. After careful analysis, the city of Sunnyvale, CA was identified as the happiest place in America. Sunnyvale was identified as having the highest percentage of people earning $100,000 or more per year, paired with a high marriage rate (56.8%) and a low rate of individuals living below the poverty level (5%). The area’s relatively low crime rate also helped their score, with only 149 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. In contrast, SmartAsset identified Birmingham, Alabama as the least happy city in the US. The study gave a low score on metrics such as personal bankruptcy filings per capita, life expectancy, and the percentage of residents living in poverty. Birmingham was closely followed by Newark, New Jersey, and Memphis, Tennessee for the lowest ranked cities.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Marin Mudslide Wipes Out Apartment Buildings In Fairfax
A large mudslide in Marin took out the backs of multiple apartment buildings in Fairfax Friday, with at least one building deemed unsafe for living and its 18 residents displaced, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. At least 15 people were evacuated around 10 a.m. on Friday with no injuries were reported — although PG&E shut off service to the area before any more mudslides occurred. [KPIX]
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations
PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
sfstandard.com
What Is ‘Cerebral Valley’? San Francisco’s Nerdiest New Neighborhood
The techies are at it again—only this time, they’re not looking for kombucha on tap or Patagonia vests, but all-inclusive “hacker houses” in Hayes Valley. Artificial intelligence workers are now forming co-living and coworking communities, where like-minded founders and developers can eat, sleep and breathe their work. These communities are often operated out of historic Victorians near Alamo Square, just a stone’s throw from Souvla and a Cotopaxi outlet.
PLANetizen
Meta’s Plans to Revive an Old Rail Bridge Halted During the Pandemic
Starting in 2017, Facebook explored a rebirth of the Dumbarton Rail Bridge, the portion of the 18-mile Dumbarton Rail Corridor that passes over the San Francisco Bay, connecting Menlo Park and Redwood City on the west side of the bay to Newark and Union City to the east. Between 2017 and 2020, Facebook spent $20 million on plans to revive the corridor. An estimate published in 2020 targeted the corridor for operation in 2028.
