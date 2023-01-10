Read full article on original website
Why This New Caribbean Cocktail Bar Is One to Watch
A year's worth of research went into curating the bar's cocktail menu.
A massive, luxurious Orient Express cruise ship is about to set sail
If you’re itching for a new ultra-glam travel experience (who isn’t?), we've got great news. Following the announcement that a new version of the classic Orient Express train route will launch in 2025, the same company is bringing its signature opulence to the seas with a brand-new sailing ship.
Royal Caribbean Makes Beverage Changes Passengers Will Like
When you are on vacation, time works a little differently than it does at home. You don't have to wake up to get the kids to school or to be at the office (or your remote office) at any specific time. When you're on a cruise, time becomes even more...
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
My $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas wasn't impressive despite being on the world's largest cruise ship
The Wonder of the Seas was one of 2022's most highly anticipated cruise ships but I wasn't as wowed by my stateroom as I was the rest of the ship.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon
Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023. At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
9 Ways To Avoid Looking Like A Tourist In Rome
I must admit that I tend to always put plenty of research into a new destination, and that is not only research about sights to see and things to do, but just as much about local lifestyle, traditions, culture, and general day-to-day habits of the locals. Luckily, I have never...
What is the Least Expensive 5-Star Hotel in Florida? What is the Most Expensive? What is the Most Popular?
Sometimes, we just want to treat ourselves when we must stay somewhere that isn't home. And, if you're going to treat yourself, you may as well do it in a place that is considered one of the best homes "away from home." Luxury hotels are a good way to do this, and a 5-star hotel is typically considered one of the most luxurious.
Planned Resort Boasts Tents Suspended in the Air Surrounded by Gorgeous Mountains
In the UAE’s Sharjah Mountains, a concept resort spans a vast mountain gully with floating tents hanging in the air. The ultimate in mountain “glamping,” the so-called Floating Retreat is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, who were tasked to investigate a new kind of hospitality that blended environmental awareness and appreciation for nature with modern comfort.
Universal Plans New Theme Park Concept for Families with Young Children in Texas
Universal Parks & Resorts has announced plans to open a new theme park concept in Frisco, Texas specifically designed for families with young children. Set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, the proposed park will have an entirely new look and feel compared to Universal's existing theme parks and will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences. It will also be sized for a regional audience. However, Universal said the smaller park will still feature the same quality.
Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America
Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
10 of the best new luxury hotels opening in Asia in 2023
From a remote luxury lodge in the Himalayas to urban sanctuaries sporting ambitious designs, we've rounded up 10 hotels and resorts scheduled to open in 2023.
Start-Up Riverside Now Owns All Former Crystal River Ships
Germany-based Riverside Luxury Cruises, which acquired Crystal Mozart in November 2022, has purchased the remaining four Crystal Cruises riverboats. Crystal Mozart has been renamed Riverside Mozart, and the fleet will now include MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler and MS Debussy, now known as Riverside Bach, Riverside Ravel, Riverside Mahler and Riverside Debussy.
Canada Jetlines Partners With TripAdmit For Activities & Tours
Canada Jetlines has partnered with TripAdmit, an online booking system providing passengers with the ability to select and book from a range of tours and activities in the destinations served by the airline. TripAdmit has produced a customized white label solution for Canada Jetlines, utilizing booking software and AI technology...
How to Plan the Perfect Italy Villa Vacation
An Italian villa vacation is an unforgettable and authentic way to experience la dolce vita. Staying in a villa, no matter where in the world, is one of the easiest ways to immerse oneself in the local culture and cuisine and a wonderful way to relax and enjoy a vacation while staying in just one region.
JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale
JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale. The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines. From New York’s...
Scott’s Cheap Flights Rebrands as ‘Going’
The popular travel service company Scott’s Cheap Flights announced it has rebranded as “Going.”. Going started as founder Scott Keyes’ hobby in 2013 and eventually turned into a wraparound travel service that includes a cheap flight search engine, multiple newsletters and a soon-to-launch mobile app. What Travelers...
