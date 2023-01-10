ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Out Global

A massive, luxurious Orient Express cruise ship is about to set sail

If you’re itching for a new ultra-glam travel experience (who isn’t?), we've got great news. Following the announcement that a new version of the classic Orient Express train route will launch in 2025, the same company is bringing its signature opulence to the seas with a brand-new sailing ship.
Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Robb Report

The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.  Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica.   What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
TravelPulse

Disney World, Disneyland Announce Changes Coming Soon

Officials from the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California announced changes being made in 2023. At Disney World, travelers can experience the return of the “Happily Ever After” nighttime spectacular, the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom on April 4 and the debut of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT.
CALIFORNIA STATE
travelawaits.com

9 Ways To Avoid Looking Like A Tourist In Rome

I must admit that I tend to always put plenty of research into a new destination, and that is not only research about sights to see and things to do, but just as much about local lifestyle, traditions, culture, and general day-to-day habits of the locals. Luckily, I have never...
Good News Network

Planned Resort Boasts Tents Suspended in the Air Surrounded by Gorgeous Mountains

In the UAE’s Sharjah Mountains, a concept resort spans a vast mountain gully with floating tents hanging in the air. The ultimate in mountain “glamping,” the so-called Floating Retreat is the brainchild of Dubai-based design studio Ardh Architect, who were tasked to investigate a new kind of hospitality that blended environmental awareness and appreciation for nature with modern comfort.
TravelPulse

Universal Plans New Theme Park Concept for Families with Young Children in Texas

Universal Parks & Resorts has announced plans to open a new theme park concept in Frisco, Texas specifically designed for families with young children. Set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, the proposed park will have an entirely new look and feel compared to Universal's existing theme parks and will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences. It will also be sized for a regional audience. However, Universal said the smaller park will still feature the same quality.
FRISCO, TX
TravelPulse

Aruba Tourism Names Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano Area Director of North America

Sjeidy Dijkhoff- Feliciano to Area Director of North America, overseeing the tourism board’s regional sales and marketing teams. Dijkhoff-Feliciano has been at the A.T.A. since 2002, with her most recent role as Communications Manager, spearheading Aruba’s public relations and influencer marketing efforts, across ten international markets, to promote the destination’s vibrant culture, stunning beaches, and top-rated hotels.
Meg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®

A Private Resort Vacation that Gives Back

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: As the world’s first private resort collection, ÀNI Private Resorts is your family’s ideal selection for remote hideaways in some of the world’s most beautiful locations. Whether searching for multi-generational holidays, adults-only group vacations or a single group stay for 20 to 30 individuals, consider ÀNI Private Resorts. These accommodations will be reserved for you just and your party, so that you can rest assure that you will receive one-on-one first-class service.
TravelPulse

Start-Up Riverside Now Owns All Former Crystal River Ships

Germany-based Riverside Luxury Cruises, which acquired Crystal Mozart in November 2022, has purchased the remaining four Crystal Cruises riverboats. Crystal Mozart has been renamed Riverside Mozart, and the fleet will now include MS Bach, MS Ravel, MS Mahler and MS Debussy, now known as Riverside Bach, Riverside Ravel, Riverside Mahler and Riverside Debussy.
TravelPulse

Canada Jetlines Partners With TripAdmit For Activities & Tours

Canada Jetlines has partnered with TripAdmit, an online booking system providing passengers with the ability to select and book from a range of tours and activities in the destinations served by the airline. TripAdmit has produced a customized white label solution for Canada Jetlines, utilizing booking software and AI technology...
TravelPulse

How to Plan the Perfect Italy Villa Vacation

An Italian villa vacation is an unforgettable and authentic way to experience la dolce vita. Staying in a villa, no matter where in the world, is one of the easiest ways to immerse oneself in the local culture and cuisine and a wonderful way to relax and enjoy a vacation while staying in just one region.
TravelPulse

JetBlue Announces New Routes Now on Sale

JetBlue announced that it would launch a variety of new routes this year, which are now on sale. The airline is offering new choices to customers from JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, thanks in part to the Northeast Alliance (NEA) partnership with American Airlines. From New York’s...
BOSTON, NY
TravelPulse

Scott’s Cheap Flights Rebrands as ‘Going’

The popular travel service company Scott’s Cheap Flights announced it has rebranded as “Going.”. Going started as founder Scott Keyes’ hobby in 2013 and eventually turned into a wraparound travel service that includes a cheap flight search engine, multiple newsletters and a soon-to-launch mobile app. What Travelers...

