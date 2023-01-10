ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Sheridan Mayor: WYDOT has been a great partner

During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Mayor of Sheridan, Rich Bridger, told listeners the communication between the City and the Wyoming Department of Transportation throughout the planning process of the upcoming Main Street project has been more than satisfactory. According to the City, the scope of...
WY Highway Patrol Promotes Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign In Sheridan

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is spreading awareness of a growing crime in which truck drivers, among many others, could be targets of the perpetrators. This past Friday (January 13th), the Patrol was promoting the Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign in the Sheridan area. Troopers along with members of Uprising, passed out...
City Council to Consider ARPA Grant Resolutions and General Fund Surplus Designation

Four resolutions pertaining to ARPA grants will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. Designating $1.399 million of FY22 General Fund surplus as cash reserves will also be an item of consideration for the City Council. The Sheridan...
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Randi Kay Scherer

Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open

Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching

Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction

An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
Sheridan Homicide Victims Identified

The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.
Weekend Local Sports Schedule full of Great Expectations

WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana this weekend, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start...
K2 Radio

Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Wake Up Wyoming

WATCH: Massive Elk Migration in Dayton, Wyoming

One of the many reasons people chose to live in Wyoming is the beauty of nature. Whether it's the view of the mountains or enjoying the wildlife (from a safe distance), there's an obvious reason we call it "Wonderful Wyoming". Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video...
