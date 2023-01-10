Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Mayor: WYDOT has been a great partner
During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Mayor of Sheridan, Rich Bridger, told listeners the communication between the City and the Wyoming Department of Transportation throughout the planning process of the upcoming Main Street project has been more than satisfactory. According to the City, the scope of...
Sheridan Media
WY Highway Patrol Promotes Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign In Sheridan
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is spreading awareness of a growing crime in which truck drivers, among many others, could be targets of the perpetrators. This past Friday (January 13th), the Patrol was promoting the Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign in the Sheridan area. Troopers along with members of Uprising, passed out...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Consider ARPA Grant Resolutions and General Fund Surplus Designation
Four resolutions pertaining to ARPA grants will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. Designating $1.399 million of FY22 General Fund surplus as cash reserves will also be an item of consideration for the City Council. The Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Sheridan Media
Randi Kay Scherer
Randi Kay Scherer passed peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Tuesday, December 13th, 2022 in her bed at the Scherer’s cabin home in the Big Horn Mountains outside of Buffalo, Wyoming at the age of 70. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 14th...
Sheridan Media
Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open
Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
Sheridan Media
Super Tag ticket purchase deadline fast approaching
Super Tag raffle tickets are available for purchase until Jan 31. Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunities for hunting licenses and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt explained how...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Arraigned for Property Destruction
An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan woman charged with property destruction. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On October 11, 2022, 42-year-old Connie Osborn allegedly damaged two vehicles in the parking lot of the Courtyards at Sheridan Apartments and damaged...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Homicide Victims Identified
The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Schedule full of Great Expectations
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana this weekend, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start...
Sheridan Media
Studies Are Underway To Remove Portions Of Concrete Chute Along Little Goose Creek
A waterway just north of downtown Sheridan was changed many years ago to prevent one problem, and it could be partially changed back to deal with some other problems. Currently, a 50-foot wide by 10- to 13-foot-high and 1,700 linear foot concrete chute is what allows the water in the Little Goose Creek to flow.
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
WATCH: Massive Elk Migration in Dayton, Wyoming
One of the many reasons people chose to live in Wyoming is the beauty of nature. Whether it's the view of the mountains or enjoying the wildlife (from a safe distance), there's an obvious reason we call it "Wonderful Wyoming". Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video...
cowboystatedaily.com
Testimony: Alleged Dealer Admitted Selling Fentanyl-Laced Drugs That Killed Wyoming Man
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Greybull man accused of being an overdose victim’s drug dealer was transferred Wednesday to a higher court for felony-level prosecution. Anthony Micheal Fuentes’ various admissions of selling fentanyl, coupled with other evidence, gave Basin Circuit Court Judge Ed Luhm...
Comments / 0