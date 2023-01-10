The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.

