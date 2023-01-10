Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
Metro News
1 dead in Doddridge County crash
SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
1 person killed in Doddridge County collision along Route 50
UPDATE (1/12/23 8:59 p.m.): WEST UNION, W.Va. – One person died following a vehicle collision along Route 50 in Doddridge County. The incident involved a tractor trailer and a car. According to the Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, one person was killed in the collision, while a second person was transported from the scene. There is […]
WDTV
Road and weather conditions in NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning. As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine. In the mountainous...
WDTV
Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WDTV
Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference is held at the Event Center in Buckhannon. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhanon. Their hope is to make it an...
WDTV
Arson investigation underway at WVU
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
Metro News
Fairmont man indicted for stealing catalytic converters from Hino plant
PARKERSBURG, W.Va.– Arraignment will be scheduled for a Fairmont man indicted this week by the Wood County grand jury in connection with a break-in at the Hino truck plant. Logan Vessecchia, 23, has been indicted on 37 counts of destruction of property and one count of breaking and entering.
wajr.com
DOH crews ready for the latest batch of winter weather
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews with the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) in all 55 counties are preparing for the latest batch of winter weather. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.
WDTV
Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
Trial dates set for several arraigned in Harrison County
Several people were arraigned in Harrison County on Friday, and dates have been set for their trials.
WDTV
Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Fairmont man charged for 1/2 pound of marijuana found in car
A man has been charged after troopers found more than half a pound of marijuana during a traffic stop in Fairmont.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Department looking for wanted man
The Lewis County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday that deputies are looking a man who is wanted on a Circuit Court Capias.
Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
wajr.com
Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
WDTV
Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
Law enforcement find drugs during fugitive arrest in Barbour County, more charges pending
One man was charged following a multi-agency search of a home in Barbour County where drugs were found.
Comments / 0