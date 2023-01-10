ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WV

WDTV

SHERIFF: Vehicle goes over 30-40 yard embankment

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A driver escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle went over a 30-40 yard embankment, authorities said. The wreck happened Friday near 2043 Buckhannon Pike Rd. in Randolph County. The driver lost control, went off the road, over the embankment and landed on its top,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

1 dead in Doddridge County crash

SMITHBURG, W.Va. — One person is dead following a crash along Route 50 in Doddridge County. It happened at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday in Smithburg when authorities said a tractor trailer and a car collided. The tractor trailer was turning onto Morgans Run Road from Route 50 east, and the car was heading west.
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Road and weather conditions in NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday brought a steady snowfall that continued into Saturday morning. As of 6 a.m., many roads in the lowland counties were categorized by WV 511 as ‘yellow,’ meaning drivers should use caution. Others were ‘green,’ meaning conditions are fine. In the mountainous...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in White Hall Friday afternoon. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. northbound on Rt. 250 near the intersection of Colfax Rd., according to the Marion County 911 Center. Officials said the car that rolled over was the only...
WHITE HALL, WV
WDTV

Country Roads Fire Conference held in Buckhannon.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Country Roads Fire Conference is held at the Event Center in Buckhannon. Fire departments from all over the nation came out to get educated on fire safety and tips. This is the first fire conference held in Buckhanon. Their hope is to make it an...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Arson investigation underway at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A reported arson on the West Virginia University campus is under investigation. Crews responded around 9:30 p.m. Friday to a fire in a bathroom stall in Ogelbay Hall. The fire was quickly extinguished and caused minimal damage, WVU reported. No classes were being held at the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

DOH crews ready for the latest batch of winter weather

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews with the West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) in all 55 counties are preparing for the latest batch of winter weather. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operations.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Power outage planned in Marion County, will affect hundreds

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said there will be a planned power outage in Marion County on Thursday that will affect over 250 customers for about eight hours. The power outage on Thursday will affect 257 Mon Power customers in the vicinity of Lanham Lane, Sapps Run, Pepperbush Lane, Dean Drive and other nearby areas, according to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.
WDTV

Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man charged for drugs after Doddridge County traffic stop

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs during a traffic stop in Doddridge County. On Jan. 7, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department observed a white GMC Acadia traveling in the area of Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County crossing the “fog line” multiple times, according to a […]
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Fairmont traffic stop yields quantity of marijuana, one arrest

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Fairmont man for felony marijuana possession after a traffic stop on January 9. Troopers stopped a vehicle on Rt. 250 in Fairmont due to an expired inspection sticker and said they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana. When the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice petitions to designate Preston County a HUBZone

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones, including Preston County. The other four counties in the petition are Boone, Clay, Hampshire and Monroe counties. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone, or HUBZone, program gives participating small businesses access...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

