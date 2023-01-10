Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Friday Headlines
Clinton Daily News
Thursday Headlines
Clinton Daily News
Saturday Headlines
Clinton Daily News
Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr
Funeral services for Darrell Lee “D.L.” Stehr, 76, Clinton resident, are pending under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. He was born June 29, 1946, in Clinton. He died Jan. 13, 2023, at Weatherford Regional Hospital.
Clinton Daily News
Kip Ringo
Funeral Services for Kip Ringo, 59, Clinton resident will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel, officiated by Daniel Mosburg. Burial will follow in the Clinton Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau Lee Funeral Home. Gregory Kip Ringo was born November 12, 1963,...
Clinton Daily News
Fernita “Fern” Jessie Shepherd
Funeral Services for Fernita Shepherd, 93, Custer County resident, will be held 10:00 A.M., Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the Clinton Freewill Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Daniel Mosburg, Pastor Charles Murphy and Pastor Odie Nunley. Burial will follow in the Butler Cemetery under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
