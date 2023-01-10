ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KICK AM 1530

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
brentwoodeaglenews.com

Feeling hungry? Or insane? Try one of these 4 local food challenges

Food is necessary for people to live, and eating food is already enjoyable (if made by a good chef), but how can restaurants make it even more exciting? By creating food challenges! Find out about four food challenges created by local St. Louis restaurants. Robata. First up is Robata’s “Hot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AOL Corp

Here’s a list of five new restaurants coming to O’Fallon in 2023

An Outback Steakhouse, an upscale restaurant called Le Ono, and Ziggy’s Coffee are among the new dining options coming to O’Fallon in 2023. Up for city approval soon are a Dunkin’ Donuts, Gigi’s Gelato and Italian Market, and a third Starbucks location downtown in a new Southview Plaza proposal.
O'FALLON, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
Jake Wells

Stimulus money still available in Missouri for your rent or mortgage

Did you know that there are several government programs in Missouri to help you with your mortgage or your rent? And these are government programs with millions and even billions of dollars in funding. Let’s look at one example. President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion dollars to the states which then comes to local agencies in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
