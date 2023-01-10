Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
bgindependentmedia.org
Colton Keefe named BGHS Student of the Month for January
The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Colton Keefe is the January 2023 Student of the Month. Colton is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. He is the son of Brian and Megan Keefe. Colton’s school...
bgindependentmedia.org
Poetry contest opened to senior citizens throughout Wood County
The Wood County Committee on Aging will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. Submissions will be accepted starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and closing on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. Any poems submitted should adhere...
Fremont, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Fremont. The Notre Dame Academy basketball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on January 12, 2023, 13:45:00. The Notre Dame Academy basketball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on January 12, 2023, 15:00:00.
Beacon
Port Clinton female wrestlers 2nd at Fostoria Invitational
The Port Clinton Girls Wrestling Team took second place in the inaugural Fostoria Girls Wrestling Invitational at Fostoria High School on Sunday, Jan. 8. Port Clinton’s Olivia Perry, Gracie Rohrer and Cadence Wallace placed first and Mya Reeves and Serena Lewis placed second in their weight classes. Pictured from left to right are Olivia Perry, Gracie Rohrer, Mya Reeves, Cadence Wallace, Serena Lewis and Katie Strobel.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG School Board elects Myers as president, Hovest as vice president
Bowling Green Board of Education held its organizational meeting Tuesday, during which officers were elected and meetings were scheduled. Ryan Myers was elected president, and Tracy Hovest was elected vice president. Both votes were unanimous. Board meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesdays of each month at...
bgindependentmedia.org
Douglas Sterling Hess
Dr. Douglas S. Hess, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Jan 11, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box, 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Dr. Hess’ Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM in the St. Marks Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will be private for the family.
Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center
TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
bgindependentmedia.org
William J Lloyd Jr
William James Lloyd Jr., 71, of Olathe Kansas and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022. He was born October 20, 1951 in Bowling Green to the late William Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Morrow) Lloyd. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima,...
consistentlycurious.com
Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH
Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
13abc.com
Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
bgindependentmedia.org
Retired history professor: The idea of ‘neighborhood businesses’ in BG is a ‘nostalgic fantasy’
An argument has been made that the proposed Pedestrian-Residential zoning is a return to “organic” mixed-use practices that existed when these neighborhoods developed in the 19th and early 20th centuries. In particular, it’s asserted that businesses in residential neighborhoods was the norm. Neither of these is so.
bgindependentmedia.org
Pack a lunch and be serenaded – Brown Bag Music Series returns to BG Parks Simpson Building
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department and the BGSU College of Musical Arts have announced the return of the Brown Bag Music Series, a free Friday musical performance series at the Simpson Building this winter and spring. Returning to its original format, attendees are welcome to bring their lunches...
13abc.com
TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
Morning Journal
Avon football: Wide receiver Ethan Holbrook commits to Tiffin University
Avon head coach Mike Elder said wide receiver Ethan Holbrook was the “real deal.”. On Jan. 7, the Eagles’ first-team All-Ohioan made his commitment to play college football at Tiffin University. “I am very excited (to play college football),” he said. “The days of football never leave me....
Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday
ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees
TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
Family calls for justice at emotional vigil for 15-year-old De'Asia Green
TOLEDO, Ohio — Emotions were high on Tuesday in north Toledo when nearly 100 people gathered to remember DeAsia Green, the missing 15-year-old whose body was found in north Toledo Monday. Her parents and police were the ones who found her on Monday afternoon, and they say it crushed...
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo Museum opens Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special programs
The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.
Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
Comments / 0