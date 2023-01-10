ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

Colton Keefe named BGHS Student of the Month for January

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Colton Keefe is the January 2023 Student of the Month. Colton is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. He is the son of Brian and Megan Keefe. Colton’s school...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Poetry contest opened to senior citizens throughout Wood County

The Wood County Committee on Aging will be accepting entries for this year’s poetry contest. Any Wood County resident 50 years of age or older may participate. Submissions will be accepted starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, and closing on Friday, March 31, at 4 p.m. Any poems submitted should adhere...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Beacon

Port Clinton female wrestlers 2nd at Fostoria Invitational

The Port Clinton Girls Wrestling Team took second place in the inaugural Fostoria Girls Wrestling Invitational at Fostoria High School on Sunday, Jan. 8. Port Clinton’s Olivia Perry, Gracie Rohrer and Cadence Wallace placed first and Mya Reeves and Serena Lewis placed second in their weight classes. Pictured from left to right are Olivia Perry, Gracie Rohrer, Mya Reeves, Cadence Wallace, Serena Lewis and Katie Strobel.
PORT CLINTON, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG School Board elects Myers as president, Hovest as vice president

Bowling Green Board of Education held its organizational meeting Tuesday, during which officers were elected and meetings were scheduled. Ryan Myers was elected president, and Tracy Hovest was elected vice president. Both votes were unanimous. Board meetings will continue to be held on the third Tuesdays of each month at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Douglas Sterling Hess

Dr. Douglas S. Hess, 92, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Jan 11, 2023. Visitation will be on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., P.O Box, 648, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Dr. Hess’ Celebration of Life Service will be Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM in the St. Marks Lutheran Church, 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will be private for the family.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Polish hall of fame dinner to benefit new cultural center

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will soon be a new place in Toledo to celebrate its rich Polish roots. The Northwest Ohio Polish Cultural Center will be built on a piece of donated land at 1600 Front Street in east Toledo. Several Toledo Polish organizations joined forces in 2015 to make the idea for the center a reality.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

William J Lloyd Jr

William James Lloyd Jr., 71, of Olathe Kansas and formerly of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away peacefully December 29, 2022. He was born October 20, 1951 in Bowling Green to the late William Lloyd Sr. and Helen (Morrow) Lloyd. Bill was a 1969 graduate of Shawnee High School in Lima,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
consistentlycurious.com

Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat: Where To Stay In Bowling Green, OH

Are you looking for the top spot to stay in Bowling Green, Ohio? We have the place for you, and it has a hot tub!. The peaceful Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is minutes from the charming downtown of Bowling Green. Spread out in this spacious three-bedroom rental full of personality, activities, and home comforts. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a fun family escape, the Refreshing Mid Mod Retreat is precisely what you are looking for!
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo. The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night. According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash. The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
FREMONT, OH
Morning Journal

Avon football: Wide receiver Ethan Holbrook commits to Tiffin University

Avon head coach Mike Elder said wide receiver Ethan Holbrook was the “real deal.”. On Jan. 7, the Eagles’ first-team All-Ohioan made his commitment to play college football at Tiffin University. “I am very excited (to play college football),” he said. “The days of football never leave me....
AVON, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian student in custody after allegedly making threat, district closed Monday

ADRIAN, Mich. — Editor's note: Shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, Adrian police issued a press release with further information regarding this incident. Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Nate Parker provided further information to students' families Monday afternoon. This story has been updated to reflect new information both in the Adrian police press release and Parker's email.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

ProMedica laying off over 250 skilled nursing employees

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is laying off over 250 employees as the Toledo-based healthcare system divests from skilled nursing facilities. In a letter dated Jan. 9, ProMedica Chief Government Relations Officer Gary Cates said 262 employees will lose their jobs. 255 of those are remote employees working for nursing homes around the country and seven work at the ProMedica Summit Center on North Summit Street in downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo Museum opens Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day with special programs

The Toledo Museum of Art (TMA) will open as a space for respite and reflection in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. In reverence of the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, TMA will offer various programs that connect to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that took place 60 years ago at the march on Washington.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police searching for woman missing from west Toledo group home

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for a 48-year-old woman who is missing from the west Toledo group home where she resides. Toledo police said in a Facebook post that Dawn Simmons left her residence in the 1800-block of Evansdale Avenue at 7 a.m. Tuesday and has not been seen since. According to police, Simmons suffers from schizophrenia and has not taken her medication in several days.
TOLEDO, OH

