Our 2023 Lakeland BINGO card
Announcing Fresh Kitchen’s first Lakeland location wasn’t on our BINGO card for 2022, and neither was a third Black & Brew location , a 4 Rivers Smokehouse , or seeing Mayor Mutz’s wife, Pam, rappel the Lakeland Electric building upside down .
With the new year upon us, we’re curious: What do you predict will happen in Lakeland in 2023? From new restaurants coming to the area to development , concerts , viral Lakeland moments , and more, send us your 2023 predictions and they might just make it on our official LALtoday BINGO card .
Need some inspiration? Here are a few of our predictions to get you started:
- A new Publix location will open in Lakeland
- A new business will occupy the vacant Gelati Joe’s location
- Sheriff Grady Judd will have another viral moment
- South Lakeland will get a new Insta-worthy mural
- Soundhouse Records will work on another hit album
