Lakeland, FL

Our 2023 Lakeland BINGO card

By Rilee Delgado
 4 days ago
What should we put on our 2023 Lakeland BINGO card?

Graphic via 6AM City

Announcing Fresh Kitchen’s first Lakeland location wasn’t on our BINGO card for 2022, and neither was a third Black & Brew location , a 4 Rivers Smokehouse , or seeing Mayor Mutz’s wife, Pam, rappel the Lakeland Electric building
upside down .

With the new year upon us, we’re curious: What do you predict will happen in Lakeland in 2023? From new restaurants coming to the area to development , concerts , viral Lakeland moments , and more, send us your 2023 predictions and they might just make it
on our official LALtoday BINGO card .

Need some inspiration? Here are a few of our predictions to get you started:
  • A new Publix location will open in Lakeland
  • A new business will occupy the vacant Gelati Joe’s location
  • Sheriff Grady Judd will have another viral moment
  • South Lakeland will get a new Insta-worthy mural
  • Soundhouse Records will work on another hit album

Comments / 0

 

