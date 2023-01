What should we put on our 2023 Lakeland BINGO card? Graphic via 6AM City

A new Publix location will open in Lakeland

will open in Lakeland A new business will occupy the vacant Gelati Joe’s location

location Sheriff Grady Judd will have another viral moment

will have another viral moment South Lakeland will get a new Insta-worthy mural

Soundhouse Records will work on another hit album

wasn’t on our BINGO card for 2022, and neither was a, a, or seeing Mayor Mutz’s wife, Pam, rappel the Lakeland Electric building With the new year upon us, we’re curious: What dopredict will happen in Lakeland in 2023? Fromcoming to the area to send us your 2023 predictions andon ourHere are a few of our predictions to get you started: