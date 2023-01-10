Read full article on original website
'They have to grow up and do it right': Sen. Sherrod Brown reacts to US House Speaker stalemate
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. House's inability to decide on a speaker continues to affect all areas of Congress, such as the Senate. WTOL 11 asked Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown about his thoughts on the situation when he visited Toledo on Thursday. Brown's main priority on Thursday was addressing...
Republicans in disarray? House speaker vote causes GOP rift
Programming note: Last week's newsletter was sent to your inboxes earlier today by mistake. Sorry about that!. We talked last week about the surprise election of Speaker Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, that ruffled feathers within the House Republican caucus. It's only gotten messier since then. The Ohio Republican Party voted...
After losing speakership, Derek Merrin and allies revolt
Despite losing the battle for Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, state Rep. Derek Merrin says he is actually the leader of Republicans — and the majority of his caucus agrees.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Republicans cheer as House passes income tax cut to 4%. Democrats say it ‘harms Kentucky.’
“To those that just joined this House, how special is it that your first vote is one to lower taxes for your fellow citizens,” Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, said.
'Retire or get fired': Senate GOP campaign committee targets Manchin, red-state Democrats with ad campaign
The Senate GOP’s campaign committee is targeting Joe Manchin and two other Democratic senators from red-leaning states that likely face very challenging reelections in 2024
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that rewrites U.S. election law, sending it to Biden to sign
WASHINGTON — The House on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion...
Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost
The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020. The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former…
Illinois Rep. Mary Miller Among Republican Holdouts in House Speaker Election
With votes ongoing and pressure mounting, divided House Republicans have been unable to agree on the party's leader, with Illinois Rep. Mary Miller among a group of holdouts refusing to vote for Kevin McCarthy as the stalemate continues for a third day. McCarthy lost a seventh round and was gaining...
What Utah GOP congressmen are saying about Kevin McCarthy winning House speakership
Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the House. McCarthy made major concessions to far-right Republicans. Utah Republicans in Congress say McCarthy has a tough job ahead.
In case you missed it: Leaders from the President, Vice President, and other senior members of the Administration will launch 2023 by emphasizing the accomplishments of the President’s economic plan, including the bipartisan infrastructure law.
To kick off 2023, the President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials will blanket the country to highlight how the President’s economic plan – including his success bringing Republicans, Independents, and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
Marcy Kaptur breaks new record in Congress with a familiar warning for the Democratic Party
Rep. Marcy Kaptur becomes the longest-serving woman in Congress this week after winning her first competitive race in decades. But she sees her work in Washington as far from over.
Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy […]
Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities
Cleveland's Department of Public Safety is turning to HBCUs to fill positions in law enforcement to help police Black communities. The post Cleveland Is Recruiting HBCU Students To Be Cops To Police Black Communities appeared first on NewsOne.
Southern states rebel against RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
A growing Sunbelt uprising among GOP activists at the state and local level has emerged as a threat — or at least a noisy nuisance — to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s bid for another term. From Arizona to Florida, state parties are passing or considering...
