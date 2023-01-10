ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Republicans targeting Senate Democrats in states Biden lost

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) rolled out ads on Thursday targeting Senate Democrats up for reelection where President Biden lost in 2020.  The ad campaign, titled “Retire or Get Fired,” targets Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, Montana Sen. John Tester and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. President Biden lost all three red states to former…
MONTANA STATE
qhubonews.com

In case you missed it: Leaders from the President, Vice President, and other senior members of the Administration will launch 2023 by emphasizing the accomplishments of the President’s economic plan, including the bipartisan infrastructure law.

To kick off 2023, the President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials will blanket the country to highlight how the President’s economic plan – including his success bringing Republicans, Independents, and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
ILLINOIS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KREX

Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to become the next House Speaker fell short on Tuesday in a string of three consecutive votes, marking a chaotic opening to a new Congress — and dampening the Republicans’ celebration as they took control of the House for the first time since 2018. The GOP standoff — pitting McCarthy […]
TEXAS STATE

