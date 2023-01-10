Read full article on original website
Scientists test new way to treat eczema
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis—eczema. Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence...
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Recent study offers new insight into deadly fungal invasion of the lungs
Fungi such as Aspergillus are so common in our surroundings that we breathe in hundreds to thousands of spores every day. In healthy people, fungi typically pose no threat, but they can cause deadly infections in those with compromised immune systems. However, it is increasingly recognized that viral infections such as influenza or SARS-CoV-2 can increase the risk of invasive Aspergillus infections even in healthy people.
How gut bacteria evade the immune system
Researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Biology Tübingen address the long-standing question of how benign gut microbes evade the immune system. In doing so, they also reshape our understanding of how immune receptors interact with the bacterial motility protein flagellin. The scientists identified a new type of flagellin...
On nutrition: Dealing with fatty liver disease
After reading a recent column on spirulina, MH from Dothan, Alabama, writes: "Will spirulina have an adverse effect on fatty liver disease? And do you have other information or suggestions for dealing with fatty liver disease?" Dear MH, I'll answer your second question first, because I have a lot of...
Type 1 diabetes: Maintaining the enzyme ACE2 in the gut prevents diabetic blindness
The leading cause of blindness in American adults is diabetic retinopathy, progressive damage to blood vessels in the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Yet the source of this damage appears to lie in the belly—mainly a leaky small intestine that weakens the barrier between gut bacteria and the blood system, according to a study published in the journal Circulation Research.
Study identifies cause for mysterious cases of epilepsy in children
Epilepsy is present in 4% of the population, and is among the most common brain disorders in children. Modern medicine can prevent most seizure recurrences, but approximately 20% of patients do not respond to treatment. In these cases, the reason may originate in patches of damaged or abnormal brain tissue...
Move over, mice: Caterpillars could replace some mammals in the study of human disease
Rats and mice have been the backbone of biomedical research for decades—including research to understand cancer and pioneer new treatments. New drug compounds are tested for safety and effectiveness in animal models before being approved for clinical trials in humans. But scientists at research institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering...
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
How much weight loss per month is safe?
So, after a month of holiday eating, your pants are too tight and you're desperate to lose the extra weight as quickly as possible, but how much can you lose in a month?. Experts say there is no speedy way to shed pounds. How long does it take to lose...
From emotional maltreatment to psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence
Emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, is difficult to recognize and record both in research and in practice. That is why researchers at the Leipzig University Faculty of Medicine carried out a highly elaborate study on the psychological effects that abuse, neglect and emotional maltreatment have on children and adolescents. Examples of emotional abuse include when parents subject their children to extreme humiliation, threaten to put them in a home, or blame them for their own psychological distress or suicidal thoughts.
Jeff Beck dies of bacterial meningitis. What you need to know about the disease
Influential English guitarist Jeff Beck, who rose to fame playing with the Yardbirds and later fronted the Jeff Beck Group, died on January 10 aged 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. Bacterial meningitis happens when germs get into the tissues (the meninges) surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The infection around...
Paying people to take COVID vaccine worked well, study finds
A study finds that paying people to take a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine didn't lower the likelihood of seeking the second or third dose or of other positive health behaviors and didn't erode morals, sense of civic duty, or feelings of self-determination. The study, led by Swiss and...
Old antipsychotic drugs may offer new option to treat type 2 diabetes
Researchers have found that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new therapeutic option for people with type 2 diabetes, helping fill a need among patients who aren't able to take other currently available treatments. "There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2...
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass tied to risk for alcohol use disorder hospitalization
Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) is associated with an increased risk for alcohol use disorder (AUD)-related hospitalizations versus both sleeve gastrectomy and weight management programs, according to a study published online Dec. 14 in JAMA Surgery. Nadim Mahmud, M.D., from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues evaluated the effect...
Managing emotions better could prevent pathological aging
Negative emotions, anxiety and depression are thought to promote the onset of neurodegenerative diseases and dementia. But what is their impact on the brain and can their deleterious effects be limited?. Neuroscientists at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) observed the activation of the brains of young and older adults when...
A promising discovery in the fight against incurable cancers
Researchers from the Medway School of Pharmacy (MSOP)—a partnership between the universities of Kent and Greenwich—in collaboration with colleagues from Inselspital (University Hospital of Bern, Switzerland) and the University of Oldenburg (Germany), have made recent discoveries in how the human proteins that fight cancer treatment work. Galectin-9, a...
Increased suicide risk seen for patients undergoing cancer surgery
The incidence of suicide is increased among patients undergoing cancer surgery, according to a study published online Jan. 12 in JAMA Oncology. Alexandra L. Potter, from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results Program database to examine the incidence of suicide and timing of suicide among patients undergoing surgery for the 15 deadliest cancers from 2000 to 2016 in the United States. Factors associated with an increased risk of suicide were identified.
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
