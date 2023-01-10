Experts: Dog flu hasn't hit Western Pennsylvania, but precautions are good idea

Tribune-Review

A highly contagious respiratory disease targeting dogs has shown up in at least nine states, including Pennsylvania, in recent months, and it’s raising concern among those who work with dogs in the Pittsburgh area.

But, while Becky Morrow, a veterinarian and founder of Frankie’s Friends, a nonprofit animal rescue shelter in New Kensington, isn’t sounding an alarm just yet, she said it’s a potentially deadly situation.

“You hear about the severe cases and that is striking because normally when we think of dogs with a cough, it’s just something minor, it’s just kennel cough,” Morrow said. “But then the severe manifestations of this disease are causing hemorrhagic pneumonia, severe lung pathology that was leading to the death of dogs. That is really scary.”

Morrow suggested dog owners consider having their pets tested or vaccinated for canine influenza.

“Kennel cough is a soft persistent cough that could last a couple of weeks or a month and that’s going to clear up on its own,” Morrow said. “If you notice a high fever, having trouble breathing and other more concerning signs, that’s going to require immediate veterinary care. And it can come on very rapidly. That’s what’s concerning about this. It could cause pretty severe damage to the lungs.”

Morrow said dog flu is seen sporadically in different geographical areas, but she doesn’t know whether it will show up here.

“Not that it can’t happen, but it’s not very likely at all,” she said. “It is most likely to show up in places where there are a lot of dogs, such as doggie day cares and shelters. It has to be spread almost entirely by direct contact or sneezing or coughing of dogs that are interacting. So, if your dog is not having nose-to-nose contact or being sneezed on by another dog, there’s no risk of them being infected with it.”

Cody Hoellerman, director of communications for Animal Friends in Ohio Township, said there haven’t been any cases in the facility.

“But, it’s definitely something that we’re very vigilant about, especially when there are reported outbreaks,” Hoellerman said. “It’s definitely something we’re keeping a very close eye on.”

Hoellerman said if dog owners are concerned, Animal Friends recommends getting the canine influenza vaccine.

“It’s really about keeping a close eye on the other dogs your dog is interacting with,” he said. “The biggest thing is, whether it’s a meetup with family or friends or a bigger thing like a dog park, a kennel, a grooming facility — if you don’t know the vaccination history of the other dogs that your dog is coming in contact with, that’s when you could potentially be at risk.

“Thankfully, Pittsburgh hasn’t been hit with any outbreaks that we’re aware of quite yet, but be extra vigilant (if you’re) traveling with your dog to other areas where there are reported outbreaks.”

Morrow said she doesn’t want to make people worry but, “we want them to be aware.” She added that dogs cannot spread canine influenza to humans.