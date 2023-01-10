Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersTowson, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
halethorpe.com
Baltimore native Edward Ross Goldstein, teacher and tuba player who performed at thousands of events, dies
Edward Ross Goldstein, a tuba player who became an authority on the brass instrument and performed at thousands of events, died Friday. The Pikesville resident was 68.
halethorpe.com
Olga von Hartz Owens, career botanist and avid Chesapeake Bay sailor who built a sailboat in her backyard, dies
Olga von Hartz Owens, a career botanist and avid Chesapeake Bay sailor, died Jan. 3 at her Chestertown home. She was 93.
Commercial Observer
Versa Real Estate Sells Maryland Shopping Center for $11M
A local private investor has acquired Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center in Upper Marlboro, Md., from Versa Real Estate for $10.8 million. Located at 5715 Crain Highway, the center features 19 stores, including anchor tenant Weis Supermarket, though the grocery store’s lease expires in 2026. KLNB represented the...
halethorpe.com
Cellar Stage 2023 concert series to bring folk music scene to central Baltimore County | COLUMN
Cellar Stage just kicked off its 2023 concert series in the hall at Timonium United Methodist Church.
halethorpe.com
Nature Camps of Baltimore and Harford counties closes after 46 years as founder retires
Nature Camps founder Don Webb announced last month that the camps’ 2022 season was its last.
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel County, Visit Annapolis seek proposal to bring ferries back to the Chesapeake Bay
Anne Arundel County and its visitors bureau, along with a consortium of other waterfront jurisdictions and nonprofits, are exploring the possibility of reestablishing a ferry system across the Chesapeake Bay. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
WBAL Radio
Ivan Bates hires half-dozen assistant prosecutors
The city's new top prosecutor is starting to shore up his office, just as he promised. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates hired a half-dozen new assistant prosecutors, three of whom will be division chiefs. It was revealed in a statement that those chiefs will oversee post convictions, the special...
Nottingham MD
Councilman Marks: Police ‘aware’ of social media post hyping large gathering at White Marsh Mall
WHITE MARSH, MD—Police in Baltimore County are “aware” of a social media post hyping a large gathering at White Marsh Mall this weekend, according to Councilman David Marks. The post, which circulated on Instagram this week, calls for individuals to “gather” to “shut down” White Marsh Mall...
visithowardcounty.com
What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene
Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
halethorpe.com
With purchase of 20 acres in Baltimore’s Roland Park, nonprofit hopes to create an inclusive recreational space
The new Hillside Park, 20 acres of sloping woods and lawn off the 4800 block of Falls Road, was once Baltimore’s premier private golf course.
baltimorebrew.com
Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit
Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
He Was Told His Business Would Fail, Now He's 27 Years Into Success With MD Store On The Way
A popular chicken restaurant whose founder in college was told his concept wouldn't work is in his 27th year of business and opening his first Maryland location this month. Raising Cane's is coming to Towsontown Boulevard in Towson, with a grand opening event slated for Jan. 12. Anyone who attends...
halethorpe.com
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs journalist, dies at 100 at home in North Bethesda
Bernard Kalb, a former television reporter for CBS and NBC who quit his job as a State Department spokesman in 1986 to protest a U.S. government disinformation campaign against Libya, died Sunday. He was 100. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday with special menus
MONKTON, Md. — Chefs across Baltimore County are cooking up special culinary treats in the week to come. Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week begins Friday and runs through Jan. 22. Chef Jerry Edwards at Manor Tavern in Monkton has something special ready for the event. "My favorite appetizer that...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new
2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed
Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
halethorpe.com
The ‘first first responder’: Mental health clinicians are now taking some of Baltimore County’s 911 calls
A pilot project in Baltimore County puts licensed mental health clinicians alongside 911 dispatchers to defuse and divert some of the area’s emergency calls.
Comments / 0