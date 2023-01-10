ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Versa Real Estate Sells Maryland Shopping Center for $11M

A local private investor has acquired Marlboro Square, a 92,649-square-foot shopping center in Upper Marlboro, Md., from Versa Real Estate for $10.8 million. Located at 5715 Crain Highway, the center features 19 stores, including anchor tenant Weis Supermarket, though the grocery store’s lease expires in 2026. KLNB represented the...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WBAL Radio

Ivan Bates hires half-dozen assistant prosecutors

The city's new top prosecutor is starting to shore up his office, just as he promised. Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates hired a half-dozen new assistant prosecutors, three of whom will be division chiefs. It was revealed in a statement that those chiefs will oversee post convictions, the special...
BALTIMORE, MD
visithowardcounty.com

What a Catch! Howard County’s Seafood Scene

Maryland is known for its incredible seafood, and Howard County is a great place to experience it, all year round! Conveniently located between the waterfront metropolitan areas of Washington DC and Baltimore, Howard County restaurants have been serving up a catch with their prized culinary seafood scene. Whether you are taking a stroll on the Lakefront in Columbia or window shopping and enjoying the beautiful river views of Ellicott City, you’ll want to visit our Restaurant Listings to begin planning a delightful road trip for sensational fresh, local seafood.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Outgoing Baltimore County state delegate hit with mortgage fraud lawsuit

Jay Jalisi calls the charges that he deceived a Bethesda title company “crazy.”. Charges of fraud, unjust enrichment and breach of contract in a real estate deal marks the latest controversy to swirl around an outgoing Baltimore County delegate. Hasan M. “Jay” Jalisi, whose eight years representing the Randallstown-Reisterstown...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Victorian home in Mount Washington presents the perfect blend of old and new

2106 South Road, Mt. Washington. Hot House: Unique Victorian; Renovated and complete with myriad details. 5 bedrooms/3 baths. 3097 Square Feet. Asking price: $889,000. What: Mt. Washington in North Baltimore is chock full of Victorian-era houses, from smaller ones on smaller lots, to quirky larger ones with some surrounding property. This unusual 1870s house is a creative blend of historic architectural details and modern conveniences, all beautifully executed with panache and flair.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday

Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Body Hidden On Baltimore Porch Identified, Cause Of Death Revealed

Police have revealed the identity of a man found dead in a storage container on the porch of an abandoned Baltimore home. The body of Dustin Davis, 33, was found stuffed in a storage container on the porch of the home in the 3500 block of Holmes Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 5, after neighbors complained of a foul smell, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy