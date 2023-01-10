Read full article on original website
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Ohio State fans get their hopes up with late C.J. Stroud NFL Draft decision
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to declare for the NFL Draft. The projected top-5 pick is getting fans hopes up for a potential return. Would C.J. Stroud really return to Ohio State for a final season?. Stroud has at least one more year left of eligibility, and...
More drama emerges in Cormani McClain recruitment
Multiple posts have emerged on social media that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is in Boulder this weekend to visit with Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program. The reports occurred a day after Inside the U and On3 changed their projections that McClain would sign with Miami to Colorado. The...
Kentucky basketball shouldn’t run John Calipari off just yet after upsetting Tennessee
Reports of John Calipari’s demise with Kentucky basketball have been greatly exaggerated. Just ask the Vols. Kentucky basketball isn’t supposed to have six losses in the middle of January. Heck, many Wildcats fans would say John Calipari shouldn’t have the team taking that many losses in an entire season. Yet, as the team went on the road to Knoxville on Saturday to face the No. 5-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, that was the case.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh proves he’s not bluffing with Broncos interest
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is drawing major interest from the Denver Broncos. Either the University of Michigan will pay head football coach Jim Harbaugh handsomely or he will be going back to the NFL. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday morning that “Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewed...
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Alabama Basketball: What a wow Saturday of Basketball
Alabama Basketball set a program record Saturday afternoon in Coliseum. The Crimson Tide’s 40-point win over LSU (106-66) was the Tide’s third-largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent and its largest ever over LSU. The game was every bit the mismatch the final score indicated. Ten...
Asante Samuel Jr.’s historic playoff showing making Cowboys feel pain
The Dallas Cowboys passed on cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. in the 2021 NFL Draft, and now they watch as he has a historic playoff performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Los Angeles Chargers clinched their first playoff berth since 2018. While the attention was placed on quarterback Justin Herbert, who was making his NFL debut, it was another player who stole the show in the Wild Card round.
NFL Playoff Bracket after 49ers blow through Seahawks
Here’s what the NFL playoff bracket looks like after the San Francisco 49ers blew out the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round. Despite their injuries at the quarterback position, the San Francisco 49ers were able to clinch the No. 2 seed thanks in part to the play of rookie signal caller Brock Purdy, and their overall stacked roster across the offense and defense. Looking to make a run back to the Super Bowl, they first had to get past the rival Seattle Seahawks.
Updated NFL Playoff bracket after Jaguars come back to stun Chargers
Taking a look at the updated NFL Playoff bracket after a wild Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday concluding with the Jaguars stunning the Chargers. Drama lives in the postseason and we saw that on Saturday night to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend and already get the NFL Playoff bracket looking pretty darn enticing. After the 49ers ousted the Seahawks to start the day, the Jaguars and Chargers had a ton of action ahead.
