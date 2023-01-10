Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Sneaker convention comes to Middletown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A sneaker convention is hitting the streets in Middletown this weekend. Saturday, January 14 Devin Faulkner of SNKR Culture is hosting a buy, sell and trade event of exclusive sneakers. Faulkner says sneaker lovers can find everything from New Balance to Jordans. Faulnker travels around...
wdrb.com
At least 3 tornadoes, 2.6-magnitude earthquake hit Kentucky on Thursday morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Weather Service has confirmed at least three tornadoes in parts of Kentucky following a round of severe weather Thursday morning. The NWS Louisville office confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Boyle, Henry, and Mercer counties. Thursdays storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to...
wdrb.com
UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital donates EKG machine to Mercy Medical Clinic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital continued their mission to transforming the health of the community by donating an EKG machine to Mercy Medical Clinic. The EKG machine, valued at $1,500, was updated and refurbished before it was given to Mercy Medical Center. This donation allows Mercy...
wdrb.com
DAMAGE SURVEY: Recapping Hail, Straight-Line Winds, And A Tornado...
Heavy rain, hail and high winds made Thursday morning a complete mess. As you can see, the highest concentration of severe weather and storm reports were south of I-64. Obviously, we had exceptions including the E-F1 tornado that hit Pleasureville, KY and hail along I-71 in Oldham County. In Breckinridge...
wdrb.com
Man shot by police after firing gun during chase on I-64E in Franklin County, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot by Kentucky State Police (KSP) during a chase on Interstate 64 East through several Kentucky counties Thursday afternoon. The agency said troopers tried to pull over a vehicle around 3:30 p.m. on the interstate in Woodford County. The driver took off, and...
wdrb.com
Interstate 71 northbound shut down in Henry County after semitruck overturns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 71 northbound is shut down in Henry County after a semitruck overturned on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Carroll County Sheriff's Office said a semitruck overturned near mile marker 39. It is unknown how long clean up will take, according to police. KSP...
wdrb.com
Gun owners have 120 days to act on new gun stabilizing brace restriction coming next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After the devices were used in mass shootings, the government is putting new restrictions on guns with accessories known as stabilizing braces. Crestwood gun range CEO Barry Laws is already trying to inform his customers about the new rules coming next week. He even has a...
