KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker, veteran rejects resolution to stop Ukranian troops from training in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma state lawmakers responded after one of their colleagues said he wants to block Ukrainian troops from training in Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Defense said 100 Ukrainian troops are expected to arrive at Fort Sill next week to begin training on the Patriot Defense System.
KOCO
State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
KOCO
Oklahoma executes death row inmate Scott Eizember
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed death row inmate Scott Eizember Thursday morning at the state penitentiary in McAlester. Scott Eizember was on death row for the 2003 murder of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. The state said Eizember had been hiding in the Cantrell house, stalking their neighbor, who was his ex-girlfriend.
KOCO
Oklahoma could see more big-name movie, television productions heading to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma could be seeing more big-name movie and television productions heading to the state. The office for Film and Creative Services has officially opened its doors in downtown Oklahoma City. KOCO 5 got a first look at how this could impact our community both on and off the screen.
KOCO
New Oklahoma organization looks to build up Black artists
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new organization bringing Oklahoma artists together will meet for the first time Saturday at Nappy Roots Books. The Oklahoma Black Artists Coalition, organized by artists and art administrators, is a group facilitated with help from the Oklahoma Arts Council. It provides a way for artists in the community to gather and express a shared interest in creating art.
KOCO
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South
A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent...
KOCO
Variety Care professionals on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Oklahoma has a "Take Charge" program to provide women with screening services. Variety Care professionals joined KOCO to talk about cervical cancer and what to look out for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Second caretaker arrested in Arizona as search continues for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl
CYRIL, Okla. — Law enforcement arrested a second caretaker of Athena Brownfield in Arizona as the investigation into the 4-year-old Cyril girl's disappearance continues. The Maricopa County Jail confirmed Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona and is being held on a fugitive justice complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame honors Jim Thorpe with expansion
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame unveiled the expansion of the Jim Thorpe Museum Thursday. The new space allows for the display of Thorpe's Sac and Fox heritage, his childhood, Olympic accomplishments, as well as other aspects of his professional career. “Hopefully, everyone from the state...
KOCO
Oklahoma tourism bounces back post-pandemic
Oklahoma tourism numbers have bounced back since the pandemic, with new numbers showing the state getting back to pre-pandemic numbers. Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation executive director Shelley Zumwalt broke down the numbers. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
KOCO 5 Cares: Day of Giving match drive to help Oklahomans battling food insecurity
Families in Oklahoma are struggling to put food on the table as we start the new year. KOCO 5 and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma have teamed up to help those in need. On Friday, Jan. 13, we are holding our KOCO 5 Cares: Day of Giving match drive.
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,261,310. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 578. The Oklahoma State Department...
