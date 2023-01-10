ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Superintendent Ryan Walters orders staff to investigate 2 teachers accused of indoctrination

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered his staff to investigate two teachers he claims are "indoctrinating" students. "I have instructed my staff to immediately begin the processes to hold the two teachers accountable who actively violated state law, admitted to violating state law, to indoctrinate our kids," Walters said in a video he posted to social media. "We will not allow the indoctrination of Oklahoma students here in the state of Oklahoma, and I, as the state superintendent and the Department of Education, will do everything within our power to not allow our kids to be indoctrinated by far-left radicals and to hold those accountable who have done so."
Oklahoma executes death row inmate Scott Eizember

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed death row inmate Scott Eizember Thursday morning at the state penitentiary in McAlester. Scott Eizember was on death row for the 2003 murder of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. The state said Eizember had been hiding in the Cantrell house, stalking their neighbor, who was his ex-girlfriend.
New Oklahoma organization looks to build up Black artists

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new organization bringing Oklahoma artists together will meet for the first time Saturday at Nappy Roots Books. The Oklahoma Black Artists Coalition, organized by artists and art administrators, is a group facilitated with help from the Oklahoma Arts Council. It provides a way for artists in the community to gather and express a shared interest in creating art.
At least 7 dead as severe winds, tornadoes hammer US South

A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.S. South, killing at least seven people in Georgia and Alabama, where a twister damaged buildings and tossed cars in the streets of historic downtown Selma. Authorities said a clearer picture of the extent...
Variety Care professionals on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Oklahoma has a "Take Charge" program to provide women with screening services. Variety Care professionals joined KOCO to talk about cervical cancer and what to look out for. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Second caretaker arrested in Arizona as search continues for missing 4-year-old Cyril girl

CYRIL, Okla. — Law enforcement arrested a second caretaker of Athena Brownfield in Arizona as the investigation into the 4-year-old Cyril girl's disappearance continues. The Maricopa County Jail confirmed Friday that Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona and is being held on a fugitive justice complaint. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame honors Jim Thorpe with expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame unveiled the expansion of the Jim Thorpe Museum Thursday. The new space allows for the display of Thorpe's Sac and Fox heritage, his childhood, Olympic accomplishments, as well as other aspects of his professional career. “Hopefully, everyone from the state...
Oklahoma tourism bounces back post-pandemic

Oklahoma tourism numbers have bounced back since the pandemic, with new numbers showing the state getting back to pre-pandemic numbers. Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation executive director Shelley Zumwalt broke down the numbers. Click the video above to watch the full interview.
