Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
Mitch Barnhart clears the air on John Calipari, Kentucky basketball
An explosive new report from The Athletic's Kyle Tucker this week painted UK Athletics as a model of dysfunction behind the scenes, claiming, among other things, that head coach John Calipari had raised $30 million in private funds for a new basketball practice facility only to have it blocked by Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart.
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant set for final official visit ahead of Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a busy weekend ahead of him with a final official visit and a long distance plane trip to Hawaii. Pleasant told us last week during the Under Armour All-American Game that he’s set to commit February 1st. That’s not only the first day of the late Signing Period but also his birthday.
Former Center Grove star, Tennessee quarterback transfer Tayven Jackson set to visit Indiana
Former Center Grove High School star four-star quarterback Tayven Jackson will be visiting Indiana this weekend, he tells Peegs.com. A 6-foot-3 freshman from Tennessee, Jackson has entered his name in the transfer portal. He plans to be at the Indiana-Wisconsin basketball game on Saturday — his brother is IU basketball...
Instant analysis: WVU fires Harrison because something had to change
It is impossible right now to look at West Virginia basketball and think that things are OK. It is just as difficult to ignore that Thursday's move to fire assistant coach Larry Harrison aims to make things better.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
Report: Staff changes underway for Ole Miss football program
Are staff changes on the way at Ole Miss? Apparently, so. As first reported by Chuck Rounsaville of the Ole Miss Spirit, the Rebels are expcted to make staff changes as early.
Fired Up: Should Kansas State fans worry about the Jerome Tang to Texas talk?
The question: During the January 12, 2023, edition of the Powercat Questions Podcast, a GoPowercat VIP asked about the rumors swirling that Texas may try to hire Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang. Here is how GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the podcast ...
Gators QB signee Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to meet drop/add deadline
Despite the University of Florida's admissions office closing at 5 p.m. Friday, Pittsburg (CA) quarterback Jaden Rashada has until 11:59 p.m. to register for classes at the university for the spring semester, according to UF's undergraduate admissions website. Rashada was expected to enroll early as the prize of Florida's 2023...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard
LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
Watch: Murphy on C.J. Stroud's NFL decision, Brian Hartline as Ohio State's OC, more
Offseason? What offseason? College football may not be playing after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game last week, but the news and talk surrounding the sport remain constant. That is especially true when it comes to Ohio State. The Buckeyes didn't make it into that national championship game...
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference
Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Illinois
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo thought fatigue hurt the Spartans down the stretch of Friday's 75-66 loss at Illinois. It was MSU's second Big Ten road game in a four-day stretch, having picked up a win at Wisconsin on Tuesday. MSU was in control until a devastating 18-4 run...
Robert Beal tells Georgia football goodbye, prepares for 2023 NFL Draft
This past offseason, Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal decided to come back to Athens for a fifth year as a Bulldog. Now, with his professional aspirations drawing closer, Beal announced on Friday that he will now prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. "To the fans, students, faculty, and staff at...
Cincinnati offensive line transfer Corey Bullock discusses his decision to commit to the Bearcats and more
Cincinnati and new head coach Scott Satterfield have been active in the transfer portal in recent weeks. The Bearcats currently have 13 transfer commitments one of which is.
