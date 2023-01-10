ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's loss to Kentucky

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Saturday following the fifth-ranked Volunteers' disappointing 63-56 loss to Kentucky inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong on offense and why they were dominated on the glass by the Cats. What went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The latest on elite QB transfer Walker Howard

LSU true freshman quarterback Walker Howard officially entered the transfer portal Friday, and his second recruitment is starting to take shape. The former top 40 prospect is set to visit Ole Miss starting Friday, per David Johnson of Inside the Rebels. Ole Miss is attempting to rebuild its quarterback room...
OXFORD, MS
Washington State senator details bill requiring Washington Huskies and WSU Cougars to play in same conference

Washington and Washington State are bitter rivals that battle for supremacy of the Evergreen state every year. Hatred aside, the two Apple Cup participants could be tied to each other when it comes to conference realignment. Washington State senator Drew MacEwen is the primary sponsor of a measure aiming to link the universities in the same conference and give state lawmakers input on any realignment decision.
PULLMAN, WA
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
