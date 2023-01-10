Read full article on original website
qcnews.com
Vandals can’t keep Lancaster restaurant down as community supports it
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There have never been more people inside Marcelo’s restaurant at one time than there was tonight. Just one month ago, a sheet and wood covered the front door after vandals smashed it and destroyed everything they could inside. But tonight, the Lancaster community came out to support this small business with food and music in a Friday benefit concert.
WLTX.com
As egg prices soar, some are considering grocery store alternatives
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — High egg prices might have you second-guessing the purchase. "I'm very surprised that the eggs have gone up significantly," says Earl McClora. “When you look at the numbers that have been impacted by avian influenza, we’re above the numbers from the last major outbreak of 15-16," said Nathan Smith, Economist of Agribusiness for Clemson Extension. "That’s pushed prices up 60% over the previous year, but more than double the retail market.”
cn2.com
Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is Prohibited
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Feeding Deer in Tega Cay is now prohibited. The deer population in Tega Cay has been a growing problem in the community for years. Back in March of 20 22, a study was conducted on what to do from South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and several options were recommended.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lowes Foods to expand its footprint with 5 new stores in the Carolinas
Lowes Foods is readying for expansion with five new stores in the Carolinas, the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based grocer announced this week. “All five of our new stores are in various stages of planning and construction, and we look forward to sharing opening timelines and plans in coming months,” said Tim Lowe, head of retail for parent company Alex Lee and president of Lowes Foods, in a statement.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
cn2.com
12th Annual MLK Breakfast Celebration Encouraging the Younger Generation
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The 12th annual York MLK Celebration Breakfast taking place this morning, Friday, January 13, kicking off a long weekend full of events throughout the tri-county. During the breakfast program many spoke leading up to their keynote speaker James Thompson, Co-Founder of Big Woo...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Favorite Donut Shop Closing Soon
Who doesn’t love a good donut? It’s one of my favorite indulgent treats. And, when you find a really good one, you hate to see it go. Unfortunately, a Charlotte favorite donut shop is set to close in February. According to Axios Charlotte, “Your Mom’s Donuts” plans to shut the doors at both the Park Road and Matthews locations February 5. Owner Courtney Ahern started Your Mom’s Donuts as a home delivery business in 2013. She went on to a pop-up cart in Charlotte three years later. Then, Ahern opened several brick and mortar stores. However, as she points out, without big financial backing, keeping operations going with rising costs becomes more difficult. According to Ahern, inflation takes its toll with ingredients like eggs soaring. The donut shop uses 90-120 dozen eggs per week. She says even raising prices of the donuts last year, she couldn’t keep up with ingredient costs. Ahern points out that in order to see a profit, the price per doughnut would need to jump to $8. She currently charges $2.50-$4.00.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – State of the Economy with York County Economic Development
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Lucas McFadden sits down and discusses the State of the Economy and Jobs here in York County with the Director of Economic Development. Click above for full story.
cn2.com
Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches. Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at east Charlotte gas station
CHARLOTTE — No one in North Carolina won the Mega Millions estimated $1.35 billion grand prize, but one lucky person from Charlotte will become a millionaire. A $1 million ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, North Carolina Education Lottery officials said. The...
cn2.com
“Second Career” Nurse at PMC Fort Mill Says She, “Found Her Calling”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill say they have several nurses throughout their hospital who use to have another career but decided to take on nursing, saying its a “calling”. The career change coming at a good time as many...
abccolumbia.com
Walmart to provide free health screenings, immunizations this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Walmart is providing free health screenings to South Carolina residents this weekend during the shopping center’s Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. Beginning at 10 a.m and ending at 2 p.m., customers can receive free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, BMI screenings, vision screenings, and more at select stores.
5 new eats coming to Columbia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Five new places to grab a bite or a drink are coming to Garners Ferry, Five Points, and Decker Boulevard. On Devine Street, the Smashburger next to Moe's Southwest Grill closed recently but soon will be turned into a chicken restaurant called 'Dave's Hot Chicken', but no opening date has been announced yet.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Nursing Careers, MLK Events, Chic-Fil-A Opens, Sports
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Leaders with Piedmont Medical Center say they have several nurses throughout their hospitals who changed their career to nursing saying it was a “calling.”. The western chapter of the York County NAACP is holding it’s 42nd annual MLK Parade in down town...
cn2.com
More Time Needed in Hiring County Administrator – Says Council
CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Chester County Council held a special called meeting today, Friday, January 13, to discuss the hiring of the County Administrator, but at the end of the day – the council says they need more time. CN2’s Zane Cina spending the entire day...
Do you have trees in your neighborhood that look like this? City of Columbia to hold public forum on utility line tree trimming
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Concerned about the way trees in your area have been trimmed around utility lines? Ever wonder what guidelines the tree trimmers use when doing their work? Here's your chance to find out and to add your input to the conversation. Representatives from the City of Columbia...
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
United Way will distribute $16 million with help from local neighborhoods
Charlotte’s United Way plans to invest $16 million in agencies and nonprofits throughout the region. Much of that money will go to groups picked not by United Way, but by community members. United Way has changed its approach over the past few years to focus on specific neighborhoods and...
WCNC
Say this when a debt collector calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When a debt collector calls, try not to freak out. Yes, debt collector calls can surely be stressful, but here are some expert tips for how to handle them. One of the most important tips from the experts at Penny Hoarder is to never, under any circumstances, give away any personal information or confirm that you do, in fact, owe money. They say that doing those things could make matters worse.
Ring Camera Captures Charlotte, NC Amazon Driver and His Daughter Neatly Arranging Packages and It’s Got People Cheering
Gotta love a good old fashioned "take your daughter to work" day.
