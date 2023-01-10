ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

LGBTQ+ Winter Apparel Drive Underway

By Steve Lenox
 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ - The LGBTQ+ Task Force has launched a Winter Apparel Drive.

The collection of new winter apparel such as hats, gloves, scarves and socks will conclude on January 27 with donations being made to organizations that provide services to homeless LGBTQ+ individuals.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Jersey City City Hall, 280 Grove Street, 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Hudson Pride Center, 3000 JFK Blvd, Suite 306, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
3 Acres, 400 Claremont Ave. in the lobby, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.

For more information contact Migdalia Pagan Milano at 201-547-6554.

TAPinto.net

