ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parade

Ben & Jerry's Unveils First New Flavor of 2023—And It's Dreamy

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FzK8J_0k9hPIvV00

It's an oatmeal lovers dream!

Ben & Jerry’s is kicking off the new year with a brand new flavor.

Fans who are still mourning the loss of Oatmeal Cookie Chunk will be happy to learn that the company officially added Oatmeal Dream Pie to the lineup.

The certified vegan dessert combines an Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert featuring Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies by Partake Foods , the allergy-friendly food company, with Marshmallow Swirls.

“Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering,” said Flavor Guru, Chris Rivard, who helped to shepherd the project with Partake, per a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry’s, and this flavor truly delivers,” he added.

The partnership is a major one for the Vermont-based dessert maker, as the company underscored the importance of supporting and collaborating with Black-owned and women-owned businesses like Partake as part of its continuing work to address racial justice in the U.S.

Denise Woodard, the founder of Partake, drew her inspiration for the company from her experiences with her daughter’s food allergies.

She believed in the idea as she self-distributed her cookies around the New York City area and self-funded her business by depleting her 401K and selling her engagement ring.

“To date, the company has raised $19M from investors and officially became a Certified B Corporation,” the press release notes.

Woodard said that the chance to work with Ben & Jerry’s on a new flavor is “an Oatmeal Dream come true.”

“As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry’s has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies,” she explained.

The flavor will be a full-time addition to the company’s Non-Dairy offerings and is shipping now to retailers across the country for your enjoyment. Pints retail anywhere from $5.99 to $6.49.

Comments / 75

robert sparks
4d ago

wont eat or promote any ice cream from ben&jerrys because they promote defunding law enforcement.

Reply(13)
27
Winnie Pooh
4d ago

They are behind. Blue Bell ice cream did oatmeal cream pie already. And it was SO GOOD. Ben and Jerry’s is slipping.

Reply(3)
14
IndependentEmpatheticMindfulDad
4d ago

This sounds amazeballs. I will be looking for it. Although, I do wish there was a peanut butter element to it.

Reply(1)
8
Related
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Popculture

Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Food Beast

Say Hello To Starry, Sprite's Newest Rival Replacing Sierra Mist

No soda rivalry is greater than that between Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. When it comes to the lemon-lime variety, however, Coca-Cola's Sprite has been the clear winner for decades. PepsiCo is hoping to establish a worthy competitor, however, with the introduction of Starry. This lemon-lime soda will replace Sierra Mist in the drink titan's arsenal, according to CNN.
shefinds

2 Collagen-Rich Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For Plumper, Firmer Skin

There’s no doubt you’ve heard the word “collagen” repeatedly when it comes to skin health and appearance. Collagen and elastin are the building blocks for firm, youthful-looking skin and as we age, we tend to lose both over time, which can result in more wrinkles, fine lines, and a less taut complexion. That’s why so many skincare products boast collagen as a top ingredient and why collagen supplements and powders are all the rage. But which collagen-rich products do the most for your skin? Turns out you can incorporate several beverages and foods into your diet that can support your skin and help boost collagen production.
Popculture

Sonic Brings Back a Fried Favorite

Sonic is bringing back one of its fan-favorite sides by popular demand. Pickle Fries have returned, in which dill pickle spears are shaped into fries, battered, and then fried until crispy. There is ranch sauce on the side of each order for dipping. Pickle Fries carry a suggested price of $1.89 per order, although prices may vary. For a limited time, Sonic locations nationwide will offer Pickle Fries through Feb. 26. That's not all Sonic Drive-In has offered lately. The popular fast-food restaurant just introduced a new limited-time value menu — Under $2 Craves. Customers can enjoy items from the value menu as a snack or build them into a meal. Customers can choose from the following four items: Jr. Cheeseburger, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, OREO Cookies & Chocolate Sweet Mini Sundae, Snickers Bars & Caramel Sweet Mini Sundae. Until March 26, Sonic's Under $2 Craves menu will be available at participating locations.
TEXAS STATE
Tri-City Herald

Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide

Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

What Those Colored Circles on Food Packages Actually Mean

You can tell a lot from the design and color of food packaging. The color of a packet of M&Ms, for example, can tell you whether they're peanut, regular, crispy, or caramel, while a yellow cap on a Coca-Cola bottle means something else entirely. And if you've ever glanced at the back of a food package, you know they're chock full of information: the story of the brand, nutritional figures, ingredients both familiar and not, and something called a "serving size," which I have personally never adhered to. But there's something else printed on the back of most food packaging: several brightly-colored circles or squares that look like some sort of secret language. However, these shapes aren't an indication of flavors, vitamins, or minerals. They're really not there for us consumers at all, but rather, for the printing engineers.
Popculture

Burger King Is Bringing Back a Beloved Burger to the Menu

Burger King is bringing back a beloved burger that you definitely do not want to order if you have "staying in shape" on your New Year's resolutions list. The Quad BK Stacker, which includes four beef patties and four slices of American cheese, will be back at Burger King restaurants on Thursday, Jan. 5. The burger is part of the BK Stacker menu, which has been in and out of Burger Kings since 2006.
Parade

Parade

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy