Ben & Jerry's Unveils First New Flavor of 2023—And It's Dreamy

It's an oatmeal lovers dream!

Ben & Jerry’s is kicking off the new year with a brand new flavor.

Fans who are still mourning the loss of Oatmeal Cookie Chunk will be happy to learn that the company officially added Oatmeal Dream Pie to the lineup.

The certified vegan dessert combines an Oatmeal Crème Pie Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert featuring Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies by Partake Foods , the allergy-friendly food company, with Marshmallow Swirls.

“Foodie fans can rejoice this new version of our nostalgic offering,” said Flavor Guru, Chris Rivard, who helped to shepherd the project with Partake, per a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with high-end suppliers who provide the incredible chunks and swirls fans expect from Ben & Jerry’s, and this flavor truly delivers,” he added.

The partnership is a major one for the Vermont-based dessert maker, as the company underscored the importance of supporting and collaborating with Black-owned and women-owned businesses like Partake as part of its continuing work to address racial justice in the U.S.

Denise Woodard, the founder of Partake, drew her inspiration for the company from her experiences with her daughter’s food allergies.

She believed in the idea as she self-distributed her cookies around the New York City area and self-funded her business by depleting her 401K and selling her engagement ring.

“To date, the company has raised $19M from investors and officially became a Certified B Corporation,” the press release notes.

Woodard said that the chance to work with Ben & Jerry’s on a new flavor is “an Oatmeal Dream come true.”

“As fellow champions of inclusivity and good food doing good, Ben & Jerry’s has long been on at the top of our list to partner. We are thrilled to join them in freezers across America by providing our one-of-a-kind oatmeal cookies,” she explained.

The flavor will be a full-time addition to the company’s Non-Dairy offerings and is shipping now to retailers across the country for your enjoyment. Pints retail anywhere from $5.99 to $6.49.