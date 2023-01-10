Lynnette 'Diamond' Hardaway, Member of Conservative Entertainment Duo 'Diamond and Silk,' Dead at 51

The official Twitter account for the sisters confirmed the commentator's passing.

Lynnette 'Diamond' Hardaway , one-half of the conservative entertainment duo Diamond and Silk, has died. She was 51.

The official Diamond and Silk Twitter account confirmed the pro-Trump commentator's passing in a Jan. 9 statement, tweeting in part, "The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family ! Memorial Ceremony TBA."

Diamond and her sister Rochelle Richardson were both born in 1971, with Diamond celebrating her birthday on Nov. 25— Thanksgiving Day of that year—according to their book Uprising , per NBC .

The two rose to fame as vloggers through their YouTube channel, which mainly discussed politics, and the their unwavering support for Donald Trump throughout his campaign, presidency, and the years following.

Trump mourned her loss on his Truth Social platform, calling her death "really bad news for Republicans," adding, "Our beautiful Diamond of Diamond and Silk has just passed away at her home in the state she loved so much, North Carolina."

The duo went on to build their following through appearances on Fox News talk shows like Hannity , The Ingraham Angle , and Fox & Friends, and briefly hosted their own show on the network before being booted for falsely claiming that the United States' COVID-19 data was inflated to make the Trump administration "look incompetent," according to TV Insider .

Diamond's cause of death was not immediately made available.

This story is still developing.