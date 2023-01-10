ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ

Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
NASDAQ

Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 13, 2023

U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday following a favorable inflation data of December. Market participants were hopeful that the magnitude of the hike in the benchmark interest rate by the Fed will be reduced in 2023. All the three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The...
NASDAQ

Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Wabash (WNC) Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investing is essentially an exception to the idea of "buying low and selling high." Investors following this style of investing are usually not interested in betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time.
NASDAQ

MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $230.29, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

More Likely to 5X First: CRISPR Therapeutics vs. InMode

Owning growth stocks in a bear market can be painful; fearful investors often flee to safety, and growth stocks, typically less proven or sometimes unprofitable, can become very unpopular on Wall Street. But the whims of the market don't necessarily mean that a stock can't be a good investment; growth stocks with solid fundamentals can roar back during the next bull market, generating tremendous investment returns.
NASDAQ

ETF of the Week: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

VettaFi’s vice chairman Tom Lydon discussed the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe of “Money Life.”. JEPI has the distinction of having appeared on "ETF of the Week" before, but there’s plenty of reason...
NASDAQ

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.57, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...
NASDAQ

Why Every Investor Needs to Know About the Ethereum Upgrade Coming Soon

The crypto asset class was dominated by controversy for most of 2022 and contrary to popular belief, there actually were some good things that happened. At the top of this list was Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) successful implementation of The Merge. Arguably one of the most significant events in crypto history, The Merge transitioned Ethereum from a clunky, energy intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the more streamlined and efficient proof-of-stake method.
NASDAQ

Cenovus Energy (CVE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cenovus Energy (CVE) closed at $19.33, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the oil company had gained...
NASDAQ

Pinterest (PINS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS) closed at $26.69, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the digital pinboard...
NASDAQ

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $101.61, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Coming into today, shares of the...

