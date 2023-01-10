ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 genius carry-on accessories that travel writers say they never fly without

By Maliah West
 4 days ago

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

  • A stocked carry-on bag is a lifeline while traveling.
  • We spoke with Insider Reviews reporters and editors as well as travel writers and content creators.
  • These were their top selections from portable bidets to gadgets for in-flight entertainment.

A stocked carry-on bag is a lifeline while traveling. From mid-flight entertainment to post-landing refreshment, having the right products by your side is a must for flying comfortably. Since most airlines have luggage size restrictions, it's crucial to maximize every inch of your carry-on bag and personal item.

To find the best carry-on accessories, we spoke with Insider Reviews reporters and editors as well as travel writers and travel content creators. According to these well-traveled experts, these are the must-bring items for your next big trip, from portable bidets to stylish headphones.

A spacious convertible bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFFfz_0k9hP6Q200

Baboon To The Moon

Baboon To The Moon Small Go Bag

Baboon To The Moon's Go Bag is an attractive option for travelers looking to travel light or maximize their carry-on space. The brand's small bag can hold enough items for a three to five-day trip and be carried as a duffel bag or worn as a book bag.

Founder of Bouyant Travel and travel writer Briona Lamback loves the Go Bag: "You can just fit so much stuff in there and [have] it still be a carry-on...I've used it as my full bag and not taken anything else, because it's pretty deep. But I've also used it as a carry-on in addition to a hard suitcase. I love the colors too."

A tool for tracking your belongings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14H0rJ_0k9hP6Q200

Lauren Savoie/Insider

Apple AirTag

Losing important items can be especially stressful while traveling. Some smart travelers have opted to use AirTags to keep close track of suitcases, wallets, and more. "An AirTag is something that you really need in case you have to check in your luggage. Especially with non-American airline companies." said Ivonne Morales , a travel content creator.

A one-size-fits-all travel wallet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xTITt_0k9hP6Q200

Bellroy

Bellroy Travel Folio

Finding a travel wallet that can fit your passport, boarding passes, and foreign currency can be difficult. Luckily, Bellroy's Travel Folio can hold travel documents, credit cards, and even a notebook and pen.

Execute editor Sally Kaplan always travels with this passport holder from Bellroy. "It fits my passport, my wife's passport, all the IDs and cards that we need to keep handy for the airport, and has room for cash, boarding passes, and more. It also comes with a little notebook and micro pen for jotting down confirmation numbers or anything else you want written in one place. It even has RFID protection, so I use it as a wallet while we're out and about on trips."

A small but powerful charger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqWHj_0k9hP6Q200

Baseus

Baseus Portable Laptop Charger

Seeing your phone or laptop battery drain while traveling is a nightmare, whether you're watching a movie or getting in a last minute email. TikTok travel content creator Adam Boro uses the Baseus Portable Charger when trying to do work on the plane — it can charge three to five devices simultaneously and is strong enough to charge a laptop.

A portable bidet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fBHsZ_0k9hP6Q200

James Brains/Insider

Brondell GoSpa Travel Bidet

James Brains has reviewed several bidets for Insider and has them installed in all the toilets in his house. Now, he never travels without this travel bidet. "Since bidets are still pretty rare in the United States, I make do with this travel bidet. It doesn't do as good as the bidet attachments I have at home, but it's much better than using toilet paper on the road," Brains says.

A chocolate flavored melatonin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpOl0_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Good Day Chocolate Natural Melatonin

One of the best ways to pass time on long flights is to sleep, but it can be difficult to fall asleep on a loud and tightly packed plane. Luxury travel content creator Daniel Mann uses Good Day's Chocolate Melatonin to catch some zzz's on flights.

"Those have been helpful in terms of sometimes taking red-eye flights and having to stay up later than I would like to before traveling. And then when I get on the plane a lot of the times I want to be able to knock out so that I can arrive refreshed at the destination, so to me that's a must-have," said Mann.

A stylish set of headphones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfcFc_0k9hP6Q200

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

Apple AirPods Max

Headphones can be used when flying to drown out loud noises and to wear while moving around an airplane. Senior tech correspondent Lisa Eadicicco reviewed the Apple AirPods Max and found them to be stylish with excellent audio and noise cancellation.

Briona Lamback received the headphones as a Christmas gift and plans to use them while traveling. "I need to go back to over-the-ear headphones, specifically for travel. I've been on a plane at least two times, fallen asleep with my AirPods in, woke up [and] the AirPods are nowhere to be found."

A TSA-friendly refillable water bottle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTXln_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

Airports are notorious for expensive prices on food, drinks, and water. Bring your own empty water bottle to skip buying an overpriced one. Most of the editors and reporters on the Insider Reviews team swear by Hydro Flask's wide selection of water bottles, including the Wide Mouth bottle.

"Do not underestimate the importance of bringing your own water bottle to the airport!" said deputy editor, Lauren Savoie. "You can take it through security empty and then fill it up before you board the plane. I love my Hydro Flask because the metal interior feels much cleaner than plastic, it keeps my water frosty cold for hours, and it fits a whopping 32 ounces of water."

An inflatable travel pillow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKqAd_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Cocoon AIR CORE Hood/Camp Pillow

Another key to getting better sleep while flying is having a comfortable neck pillow . While most neck pillows can take up a lot of space in your carry-on, this inflatable travel pillow can be folded down, making it a favorite for frequent flyers.

"I got this inflatable travel pillow and it compacts down to a really small size. And then you can blow into it and it becomes a neck pillow," said Adam Boro.

An in-flight entertainment connecting device
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph06C_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro

The AirFly Pro connects to the plane's in-flight entertainment system using Bluetooth instead of a wire. The connector also has a 16-hour battery life, making it a great choice for long-haul flights.

Travel content creator Ivonne Morales is a big AirFly fan: "It's so annoying when someone needs to go to the bathroom and you need to move or you have to go to the bathroom and you have to move and figure out how to dangle your headphones[...]. With my AirPods, I just leave them in and I love that."

A set of cooling eye masks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXNX0_0k9hP6Q200

Topicals

Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks

Arrive at your destination feeling and looking refreshed thanks to these patches from Topicals. The set includes six eye masks, which contain cooling hydrogel and can be worn for as short as 15 minutes or as long as your entire flight.

For her upcoming trip to Ghana, Briona Lamback is trying to get her hands on these. "It's a straight flight but I'm trying to look cute and fresh off the plane."

A secret travel stash bag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7tdt_0k9hP6Q200

Cotopaxi

Kapai 1.5L Hip Pack

Sometimes no matter how big your carry on and personal item are, you may find yourself needing a little bit more space. Insider's Sally Kaplan uses this Cotopaxi bag to sneak a third bag onto flights.

"I just wear a small fanny pack under my sweatshirt, and then I take it out during the flight. I use it to stash things like headphones, my phone, lip balm, Advil, and a snack so I always have my most-used items close by. I have a lot of fanny packs, but this one from Cotopaxi is my current go-to," said Kaplan.

A duffel bag for your souvenirs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5ZHN_0k9hP6Q200

Nike

Nike Brasilia Small Duffel Bag

Another quick and easy way to double your packing space is to bring along an empty duffel bag and fill it with souvenirs, dirty clothing, or other items on your trip back home. The Nike Brasilia Bag was also selected as our pick for the best duffel bag due to its durability and storage capacity.

"Sometimes if I'm really going to be gone for a while or going a far distance I'll bring a duffel bag," said Daniel Mann. "Typically I'll put my drone in there and any electronics and snacks in the duffle bag. I like the duffel bag too because it's not a set shape, and it can kind of shift and mold and it's easy to maneuver."

Space saving packing bags
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIqxJ_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Ziploc Vacuum Sealer Storage Bags

While some travelers swear by packing cubes, compression bags can be useful for packing extra items of clothing in a small carry-on suitcase. Invonne Morales swears by vacuum bags for cold weather trips especially: "I went to France and it's obviously cold there so I have sweaters and chunky coats, and that was a lifesaver for me, especially in a carry-on."

To get your clothes compacted, simply use a vacuum to pull out extra air. Hand-rolling the bag can also do the trick if you don't have a vacuum on hand at your destination.

An organizer for tangled tech wires
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSeac_0k9hP6Q200

Calpak

Calpak Tech Organizer

Keeping chargers, headphones, and other wires organized can be tricky when traveling. This organizer from Calpak will help keep all of your cords in order and stop you from accidentally leaving any behind.

Insider travel reporter Monia Humphries loves her cord organizer. "I recently brought a cord organizer on a 20-day trip abroad, and I'm never traveling without one again. I used to get so frustrated digging through my backpack in search of the right cord to charge my phone, headphones, battery pack, or laptop. Typically, I'd pull out a tangled mess of all of the above. One like this Calpak organizer is large enough to store all my chargers while compact enough for a small backpack."

A pair of comfortable slides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ait6V_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Under Armour Men's Locker IV Slides

Get even more comfortable on your next flight by keeping a pair of slides in your carry-on bag. "I love traveling with slides instead of wearing my shoes. It's more comfortable on the plane. I have these slides that I swear by they're lightweight [and] you can put it into your backpack pretty easily," said Adam Boro. This pair from Under Armour is flat enough to tuck in between your laptop and toiletries case.

Circulation improving socks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcejC_0k9hP6Q200

SB Sox

SB SOX Lite Compression Socks

Compression socks are a must for long haul flights, and can improve your leg circulation while sitting in a plane seat. This set was our pick for the best budget compression socks , making them a great option for travel — they're easy to replace and perform just as well as more costly options.

"On short flights or especially long flights, your feet always swell, your body always swells when you're up there. So having compression socks has been so good. I wear them and then I take off my sneakers." said Ivonne Morales.

A multifunctional pocket fan
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDudz_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Portable Pocket Fan wth Flashlight

If you're planning to travel to a warm destination, a portable fan will help you keep cool. Both deputy editor Lauren Savoie and travel writer Briona Lamback strongly recommend picking up a fan before your next trip. This model from Amazon can also be used as a phone charger and a flashlight.

"If you're like me and run hot, a portable fan is a must for long plane rides. I like this little one because it folds away compactly, can be placed on your seat tray, and has a backup battery bank for charging your devices. Plus, a handheld fan is inevitably helpful when you get to your destination, especially if you're traveling in the summer," said Savoie.

Hydrating flavored water packets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P43uR_0k9hP6Q200

Walmart

Liquid I.V. Hydration Supplements

Instead of trying to keep up your water intake and having to constantly use the airplane bathroom, these supplement packets will keep you hydrated throughout your flight. Adam Boro also recommends the packets and enjoys the caffeinated version for a boost in energy.

Ivonne Morales agrees: "I use Liquid IV because you get dehydrated every time you're on a flight and you're thirsty. I hate going to the bathroom, especially on an airplane."

A refreshing face spray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIRuF_0k9hP6Q200

Amazon

Evian Facial Spray Travel Duo

Airplanes are notorious for being extremely dry, making it super important to use hydrating skincare products while in the air.

Executive editor Sally Kaplan takes this mist everywhere. "The super-fine mist is so refreshing and it brings me to life whenever I feel like I'm overheating or drying up like a slug. It's a great pick-me-up on the plane, but it also comes with me in my purse whenever I'm out and about."

An old school way to capture travel memories
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJmtb_0k9hP6Q200

B&H

Kodak 35mm Disposable Camera

To capture memories from the moment you step into the airport, consider picking up a disposable camera. While most disposable film cameras are okay to go through airport scanning machines, you may want to ask a TSA agent to hand scan your camera if you're looking to be extra cautious.

"Kind of old school, but I always bring a disposable camera," said Briona Lamback. "I've been doing it for a few years. You know film is kind of back and I just think it's fun. So I usually bring a disposable camera and my instant Polaroid camera too."

What size is carry-on luggage?

Carry-on luggage size requirements can vary widely by airline and location. For most US-based airlines such as Delta , JetBlue , American Airlines , and United Airlines , the standard size allowance is 22 inches long by 14 inches wide by 9 inches high. This includes the handle and wheels on the suitcase. Many luggage companies have measurement guidance listed on their websites, which typically compare the brand's products to airline standards. When flying with international and budget airlines, we strongly recommend checking the airline's website for measurement guidance to avoid paying extra baggage fees.

Read the original article on Insider

