Missing 40-year-old woman found dead in west Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead.

On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.

“It is with great sadness that we report she was found deceased,” the FCSO wrote in a Facebook post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time.”

Terry was last seen travelling in a white 2010 Honda Accord in Berry on Friday.

The Walker County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper Police Department, and the University of Alabama Joint Electronic Crimes Task Force assisted in the case.

