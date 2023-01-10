Read full article on original website
Related
Texas man’s Selena memorabilia collection vies for Guinness World Record
A Texas man's Selena Quintanilla memorabilia collection has captured the attention of thousands — and it might earn him a Guinness World Record title.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A Sundown Town
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
How To Create A Real Texas Cowboy Outfit With Real Texas Stuff
Everything you need to complete your cool, Texas cowboy look and lifestyle can be purchased from Texas based companies. I love shopping local and when I can't buy direct from an El Paso based company, I still try and keep things Texan. Here are some Texas companies that can help...
Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens
Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
Favors Chief Taco Officer Makes A Stop In El Paso
Last April the Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor, announced that they were looking to hire their very first Chief Taco Officer. Taco lovers were asked to apply for this dream job and they would be required to travel across Texas to search for the best tacos all while documenting it on social media.
Texas Trash: Weird Name but a Snack That Might Surprise You
I consider myself a snack aficionado. I love snacks, and I thought I knew all the snacks that were out there, that is until I came across this article. The article is entitled: Snack Foods Unique To Texas and I thought, while scrolling through it that I would definitely know all the snacks on the list-I was wrong!
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Families Will Soon Be Able To Enjoy A Universal Theme Park in Texas
There’s a new theme park coming to Texas and it’s supposed to be a “one-of-a-kind” theme park, unlike any other in the world!!! That’s according to a press release shared by Universal Parks & Resort. Universal announced that they would be bringing a theme park...
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Movie night in North Texas: Here’s what movies are coming to theaters Jan. 13
We are one step closer to the weekend, and if you are looking for a fun way to pass the time, maybe take a trip to the cinema.
This ‘Crown Jewel’ Texas Mansion Makes You Feel Like Royalty
Whether or not you ever plan to live in a huge mansion, it is always fun to take a look inside. This Texas estate is currently for sale and reminds me of the homes royalty might live in. The sprawling gardens, Italian features, and more make this a beautiful property. Keep scrolling to see around the land and inside the stunning home.
GROSS! Two Texas Cities Can’t Escape Bed Bugs At All
We all dislike it when insects find their way into our homes. It always happens when we least expect it to doesn't it? There's always that initial groan when we see a bug in our house and we have to somehow get it out of the building. But what happens...
8 Words Only Texans Know How To Pronounce Correctly
The English language can be tricky sometimes. Words that would appear one way are somehow pronounced differently. In the great state of Texas, we have many words that could easily trip one up in a tongue twister. If you're not from the area or you're new to the state, you may need a quick tutorial. Before long, you'll be talking like a true Texan.
Looking For Love? Avoid this Texas City
Looking for love in all the wrong places? You really are looking in the wrong place if you visit this one Texas city that WalletHub has deemed the worst city for singles. With Valentine's just around the corner, love is in the air, and if you're a single in the Lone Star state, I think it's a little too late into cuffing season to find a Valentine, but if you're looking for an everlasting love, well, you'll have to travel outside the state to find a love worth waiting for.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of Texas: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
“Everything is bigger in Texas,” as they say. And when it comes to the American state’s population and area size, this rings true. Texas is home to nearly 30 million Americans over 268,596 square miles. It’s so big that it dwarfs all European countries. Texas lies in...
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
You Won’t Believe These Weird High School Mascots From Texas
Mascots are an important part of sports, especially at the high school and college levels. Here are some rather odd ones from around Texas. Get ready to giggle at some really weird mascots from all over the lone star state. Seriously, there are some good ones out there... Mascots tend...
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 4