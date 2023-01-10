ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Pennsylvania hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot

By Brian Whipkey
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

After hunting for more than six decades, Vernon "Buddy" Yoder thought he had seen it all in the woods, but he was in for a surprise.

Yoder, 78, of Somerset, Pennsylvania, shot a buck on Nov. 28. As he and his son, James, walked toward the deer, his son said, "Oh my lord, he has velvet yet ."

The 8-point deer was taken with a .308 rifle on one of their farm fields near their home. Yoder has hunted since he was 12 years old, and this is the first time he’s encountered a velvet buck this late in the year.

"I couldn’t believe it," he said.

STAY UP-TO-DATE: Subscribe to our Sports newsletter now!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgZ5X_0k9hOfDH00
Vernon "Buddy" Yoder holds the antlers from his velvet buck Jan. 6. He was suprised by the deer's unique rack when he harvested it Nov. 28 near his hom in Somerset County. BRIAN WHIPKEY

The velvety flesh and blood vessels cover the antlers during the summer growth cycle. Typically, deer in Pennsylvania have shed and rubbed off that furry skin from their antlers by the beginning of September. The rare condition of a buck retaining its velvet happens when a buck doesn’t have the testosterone level of a healthy male deer, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Jeannine Fleegle, a wildlife biologist for the agency, wrote a blog about the topic , saying, “Insufficient testosterone production is usually due to loss of or damage to testicles or to a birth defect where the testicles do not develop.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxhCB_0k9hOfDH00
A close up of the velvety skin that still covers the antlers of Buddy Yoder's deer. The velvet usually falls off a deer's antlers by early September in Pennsylvania. BRIAN WHIPKEY

Travis Lau, communications director for the agency, said the abnormality also happens on the rare occasion when a doe grows antlers.

Yoder said his deer had testicles. “They were there, but they were small,” he said, comparing them to what he has seen on other bucks over the years.

He talked to a taxidermist who explained how to preserve the velvet with a mixture of salt, water and Borax. The process worked. More than a month later, the velvet is still soft and fully attached to the antlers.

He plans to have the antlers mounted on a board to remember the unusual hunt.

"It shocked me," Yoder said.

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Follow him on Facebook @whipkeyoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Pennsylvania hunter of 60-plus years surprised by what he found on the buck he shot

Comments / 237

Terry Treadway
4d ago

mr. Yoder, good for you on getting a nice deer! I'm glad that you and your son got to hunt together one more year...and got a special deer and memory to boot! yum, deer steaks or liver for breakfast!!!!

Reply(4)
34
Fun n Games
4d ago

Wow, one in a million on that day, I would have also purchased a lottery ticket that day, you never know!

Reply(4)
36
A.M.
4d ago

Monsanto and glyphosate are literally poisoning everything. This stuff runs off commercial agricultural areas to the earth and drinking water for animals. Herbicides used on our food contaminate it with all kinds of endocrine disrupters. Low testosterone and excess estrogen is now a huge problem in humans. Only makes sense it's now happening to wildlife. America has got to drastically change our food system. Unfortunately, I don't see it happening on a large scale because it's not profitable to big corporations, nor does it fit with the agenda of depopulation.

Reply(7)
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Rooted Expeditions

Man claimed to protect family by shooting monster 4 times.

Henry McDaniel, stated that he shot monster 4 times before it ran away. Full story in link.Photo byRooted Expeditions. One night in 1973, in a small town in southern Illinois, just as these kids were about to go to bed, they were playing inside the living room of their home. That’s until they thought they heard something coming from outside.
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
People

Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing

Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
MICHIGAN STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose

Watch a Grizzly Run Straight Into a Gift Shop When Its Chased By a Moose. This extraordinary footage was captured at the Glacier National Park close to the Many Glacier Hotel in Montana’s Rocky Mountains. We learn from the video notes that we are looking at a mother moose who had already lost one of her calves to a grizzly bear. The bear had been stalking this moose family for days and was obviously hopeful that they were going to get another meal soon. However, the Momma moose has other ideas!
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

750K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy