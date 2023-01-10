Read full article on original website
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
northjerseysports.com
Eastside pulls away from Clifton
CLIFTON – Marquis Webb knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a champion. As an all-time Passaic County great Webb ran the show for a Paterson Catholic team that was capable of dominating in many different ways. Now as a 38-year old head coach he has molded another Paterson school, Eastside, into a team that prides itself on those same principles. Facing a red-hot Clifton squad in a key game in terms of Passaic County Tournament seeding, the Ghosts took the air out of the crowd and out of the Mustangs in one fell swoop.
53rd Annual Soccer Coaches Association of NJ Recognizes Several Players From The Championship 2022 Team
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The Soccer Coaches Association of New Jersey (SCANJ) hosted their 53rd Annual Awards Banquet last weekend, acknowledging several West Orange Boys Soccer team members. 2022 North II Sectional All-State: First team - Mason Bashkoff ('23), Justin Scavalla ('23), Arthur Rosu ('24) Second team - Jack Dvorin ('24) Hon. Mention - Lucas Andrada ('25) Top 55 Public School Players: Mason Bashkoff ('23) Justin Scavalla ('23) SCANJ also named West Orange Boys Soccer the number two public high school team in the entire state of New Jersey. (L-R: Justin Scavalla, Mason Bashkoff, Coach Doug Nevins, Jack Dvorin, Lucas Andrada. Not pictured, Arthur Rosu)
New Diner Coming To Bergen County
Who could ever say no to more pancakes and eggs? Another diner is preparing to open in Bergen County.This one, in Wallington. Posted by Wallington Diner on Friday, January 6, 2023The checkerboard, turquoise and red diner will be located at 417 Paterson Ave., the former location of Flapjax, …
Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Each Sold In North Jersey
Three Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey. The tickets from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing win the second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Quick Mart, 2 E Joseph St., Moonachie;. Passaic County: Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt; and,
NJ DOT Says 'No' to Hasbrouck Heights Route 17 South Guardrail Request
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ – According to correspondence from the New Jersey Department of Transportation, they have reviewed the request of the Board of Education and the Borough of Hasbrouck Heights to install a guardrail along Route 17 South by Depken Field and determined that it does not meet the guidelines for a guard rail it was announced Tuesday’s Borough of Hasbrouck Heights Mayor and Council work session. Citing guidelines that require a critical slope, and despite the incline coming off the highway (when coming off over the curb and through the fence) not being steep enough, the NJ DOT denied the guardrail,...
jerseydigs.com
Newark Approves First 36-Unit Portion of Redevelopment on South Orange Avenue
A corner lot on South Orange Avenue in Newark’s West Ward could soon be home to a pair of mixed-used buildings as the partial green light has been given to construct a modern mixed-use complex. During their December 15 meeting, Newark’s zoning board approved a proposal to revitalize several...
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Ridgewood High School
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Last week, Interim Superintendent Leonard Fitts announced that graffiti had been found on a bathroom wall at Ridgewood High School. The incident was reported to the local police and an investigation is currently ongoing. “Incidents of this nature go against our core values and beliefs and will not be tolerated,” explained Fitts in a letter sent to parents and the community. “The Ridgewood Public School District prides itself on being a diverse and inclusive community where all individuals are valued and treated with respect.” In the past few months, there have been numerous reports of antisemitic behavior, including an...
hudsontv.com
Memorial HS Basketball Coach Arrested After Entering Girls Locker Room & Sending Inappropriate Messages To Minors
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Monday, January 9, 2023, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested a Memorial High School basketball coach after being notified he entered a girls’ locker room and sent inappropriate messages to three minors on social media.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Essex County
A 70-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday in Roseland. The crash took place at 12:10 p.m. in the area of 101 Eisenhower Parkway, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Christine Perrella, of Caldwell, was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries, officials...
Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County
HEWITT, NJ – A lottery ticket that will pay out $1,000 per week for the lifetime of the lucky winner was sold in Passaic County ahead of Monday’s CASH 4 LIFE drawing. The winning ticket, matching all five balls was sold at Jackpocket on Warwick Avenue in Hewitt. The winning numbers for the Monday, January 9, drawing were: 01, 07, 08, 17 and 52. The Cash Ball was: 01. Two tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Cash Ball drawn winning the $2,500 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Doubler, doubling the prize to $5,000. In addition, 11,545 players won The post Winning Cash 4 Life lottery ticket sold in Passaic County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car Burglaries
“During the early morning hours on October 27, 2022, there were several attempted motor vehicle burglaries and a motor vehicle burglary with an item taken. With the assistance of our residents, we were able to get clear video footage of the suspect entering and attempting to enter their vehicles. Due to a thorough investigation conducted by Detective Berger, he was able to positively identify the suspect as Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, NJ. ~ Essex Fells Police Chief Darren Volker.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
This Great Diner Just Might Be The Oldest One In New Jersey
When you say the word diner, we all know you’re talking about New Jersey. After all, we are the diner capital of the world, and as the song once said, if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. So, what is the oldest diner in the state? Which one has made it the longest.
NJ Lottery Player Wins $1,000 Weekly For Life From Jackpocket App
One New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched the five white balls drawn for the Monday, Jan. 9, drawing winning the $1,000 a week for life second-tier prize. The winning ticket was sold at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Tpke., Hewitt in Passaic County. Jackpocket is an online app used to play lottery numbers.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Suspicious Object Briefly Clears Westwood Shopping Plaza
What turned out to be a harmless homemade lighter cleared a Bergen County shopping plaza mid-Wednesday afternoon. The lighter, found in a clothing shipment at T.J. Maxx in Westwood, "may have accidentally been placed or fallen into the shipment at a warehouse prior to delivery," borough Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
Busy commercial stretch of Kennedy Boulevard to receive $7.2 million pedestrian safety makeover
A small, congested commercial section of Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City’s Journal Square is headed for a $7.2 million safety overhaul. The stretch of the four-lane county-owned road, between the Loew’s Jersey theater and the VIP Diner at Bergen Avenue, is crammed with small stores and businesses, as well as some empty storefronts.
N.J. man, 29, dies after he’s shot on city street
A 29-year-old Essex County man died Wednesday after he was shot on a street in Elizabeth, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office. Carmelo Rodriguez, of Newark, was shot about 3 p.m. in the area of Mary and Walnut streets, authorities said. Rodriguez was taken by private vehicle to...
