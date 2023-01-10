ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Current ownership, first active NFL player with NWSL stake

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Patrick Mahomes now owns another team.

No, this isn’t a preview of the NFL playoffs. The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that Mahomes has joined wife Brittany as a co-owner, making him the first active NFL player with a stake in the NWSL.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement from the team. “(Mahomes) has been a huge supporter behind the scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable, and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

Brittany Mahomes, who played soccer at the University of Texas-Tyler and is still second on the school’s all-time scoring list , has been a part-owner of the Current since Angie and Chris Long bought the rights to the team in 2020. The trio has made the Current one of the model franchises in women’s sports , opening a state-of-the-art training facility last year and breaking ground on what’s believed to be the first stadium built solely for a women’s team.

The team played for the NWSL Championship last season and has already become a destination in the league’s first season of free agency. Brazilian star Debinha announced Monday that she was signing a multi-year deal with Kansas City after six seasons in North Carolina, where she led the Courage to two NWSL Championships and was MVP of the 2019 title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ZhMU_0k9hNoC100
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes Denny Medley, USA TODAY Sports

While Mahomes has been a public supporter of the Current, wearing team gear and shouting out the team on social media , he takes a more active role by becoming an owner.

MORE: Ranking NFL's five* open head coaching jobs from best to worst

MOCK DRAFT: NFL mock draft 2023: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round?

WHAT WE LEARNED: Eventful final day of NFL regular season cements playoff field

“Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization,” Mahomes said. “I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

The Current is the third Kansas City team in which Mahomes has a stake, having previously joined the ownership groups of the Royals and Sporting Kansas City.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Patrick Mahomes joins Kansas City Current ownership, first active NFL player with NWSL stake

