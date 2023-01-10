ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31

University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Entrepreneurship Forum to Provide Practical Business Advice

Bringing together entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners, the eighth annual Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is slated for April 12-13 in Hattiesburg. Coordinated by the University of Mississippi’s Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, the event is designed to educate participants on the entrepreneurial climate and the...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards

A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children. “A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

First Lucky Finds Market to Kick-Off Feb. 4; Vendors Still Needed

A common love of thrift shopping and being small business entrepreneurs not only made Nicole Miller and Challne Barnes friends, but it also made them co-event coordinators for the upcoming Oxford Lucky Finds Market. The first market will be held on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Column: Join Together to Help Our Neighbors in Need

Robert has fallen behind his classmates as he struggles to learn how to read due to undiagnosed dyslexia. Angela and her son, David, do not know where to turn after experiencing an evening of traumatic violence and abuse at the hands of a family member. Josephine is unable to prepare her own meals following hip replacement surgery.
OXFORD, MS
eastcoasttraveller.com

Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi

The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match

Wrestling has finally made its way to Oxford. After years of buildup Oxford High School hosted the first home wrestling match in school history Thursday, defeating Tupelo on both the girls’ and boys’ side to claim the “Highway 6 Hammer.”. The atmosphere in the gym was electric...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Men’s Basketball Welcomes Georgia

Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to the court on Saturday as they play host the Georgia Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) is coming off an 82-73 loss to No. 21 Auburn on Tuesday night. The Rebels are looking to snap a five-game losing streak against Georgia.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football Hires Pete Golding as Defensive Coordinator

Pete Golding, former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
TUPELO, MS

