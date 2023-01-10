Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County School District to Open Pre-K Application on Jan. 30
The Lafayette County School District will open its online Pre-K application for the 2023-24 school year on Jan. 30. Applications will be accepted through the end of the day on Feb. 10. All students who apply will be scheduled for a screening appointment. The selection for this program is based...
hottytoddy.com
University Resuming Open Doors Jan. 31
University of Mississippi students are invited to traverse the halls of the historic Lyceum and mingle with leaders from the university’s administrative team as part of the 2023 Open Doors event. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31. The inaugural Open Doors took place in 2020 as part...
hottytoddy.com
Entrepreneurship Forum to Provide Practical Business Advice
Bringing together entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners, the eighth annual Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is slated for April 12-13 in Hattiesburg. Coordinated by the University of Mississippi’s Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement, the event is designed to educate participants on the entrepreneurial climate and the...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
hottytoddy.com
University Professor, Emerita Honored in Governor’s Arts Awards
A University of Mississippi professor and a professor emerita will be honored for their literary and community work next month when they receive the Mississippi Arts Commission’s 35th annual Governor’s Arts Awards. The commission is awarding Ann Fisher-Wirth, retired UM English professor, the 2023 Excellence in Literature and...
wtva.com
Local pediatrician provides perspective on new childhood obesity guidelines
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its guidelines for treating childhood obesity. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Jessica Lilley says these guidelines do more than share general treatments to fight obesity in children. “A lot of times when children come into my office, they’ve been really beat down...
hottytoddy.com
First Lucky Finds Market to Kick-Off Feb. 4; Vendors Still Needed
A common love of thrift shopping and being small business entrepreneurs not only made Nicole Miller and Challne Barnes friends, but it also made them co-event coordinators for the upcoming Oxford Lucky Finds Market. The first market will be held on Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at...
hottytoddy.com
Column: Join Together to Help Our Neighbors in Need
Robert has fallen behind his classmates as he struggles to learn how to read due to undiagnosed dyslexia. Angela and her son, David, do not know where to turn after experiencing an evening of traumatic violence and abuse at the hands of a family member. Josephine is unable to prepare her own meals following hip replacement surgery.
Chickens beware, the Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community as renovated restaurant opens
The Chick-fil-a fast is over for one Mississippi community. After more than four months of being forced to do without that famous chicken sandwich, Oxford’s Chick-fil-A officially reopened its doors Thursday morning after a much-needed renovation. Chick-fil-A goers can now savor their chick nuggets in a newly renovated dining...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Must-Try Bucket List Restaurants in Mississippi
The Hollywood Caf in Robinsonville, Mississippi, is where you can enjoy live music and a delicious meal. This restaurant is known for its deep-fried pickles. It is a Mississippi landmark once a part of the local blues scene. Now a Delta landmark, the Hollywood Café has had some legendary musicians perform within its walls. Take its rich musical history and pair it with the fact that the cafe has gained a reputation for serving authentic southern cuisine, including some of the best-fried pickles in the state.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford claims Highway 6 Hammer in first-ever home wrestling match
Wrestling has finally made its way to Oxford. After years of buildup Oxford High School hosted the first home wrestling match in school history Thursday, defeating Tupelo on both the girls’ and boys’ side to claim the “Highway 6 Hammer.”. The atmosphere in the gym was electric...
Hernando High student detained after bringing airsoft gun to school, officials say
HERNANDO, Miss. — A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an airsoft pistol to school Wednesday, officials said. Administrators took “immediate action” when they were told that a student on campus had an airsoft pistol, which was replicated to look like a Glock handgun with rubber pellets, according to school officials and police.
Report: Staff changes underway for Ole Miss football program
Are staff changes on the way at Ole Miss? Apparently, so. As first reported by Chuck Rounsaville of the Ole Miss Spirit, the Rebels are expcted to make staff changes as early.
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
hottytoddy.com
Men’s Basketball Welcomes Georgia
Ole Miss men’s basketball returns to the court on Saturday as they play host the Georgia Bulldogs. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) is coming off an 82-73 loss to No. 21 Auburn on Tuesday night. The Rebels are looking to snap a five-game losing streak against Georgia.
wtva.com
Police, firefighters responded to wreck in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Emergency personnel responded to a bad wreck Thursday afternoon in Tupelo. The wreck happened on Cliff Gookin Boulevard. WTVA reached out to the Tupelo Police Department for details.
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Football Hires Pete Golding as Defensive Coordinator
Pete Golding, former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
wtva.com
Rollover causes traffic delays on Tupelo highway
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - First responders are on the scene of a rollover on Highway 22 over Highway 45 in Tupelo. As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, traffic in the right lane going southbound is blocked. Mississippi Department of Transportation traffic cameras show the Tupelo Police Department and Tupelo Fire...
Comments / 0