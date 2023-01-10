Read full article on original website
Related
Venture capital has lots of dry powder in 2023
Last year was a record year for venture capital fundraising, but some investors are warning that big “dry powder” figures are an illusion, and won’t translate into much startup investment in a year that's already off to a rocky start. Why it matters: Whether VCs are willing...
Sequoia Capital partner says firm was "misled" by FTX
Sequoia Capital partner Alfred Lin said on Thursday at an event in San Francisco that the firm believes it was misled by FTX when it invested in the company. Why it matters: Sequoia, which is widely regarded as the most successful venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, has faced a lot of questions over its investment in the collapsed crypto exchange.
Menlo Ventures is raising three new funds
Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms that's still active and known for investments like Uber and Roku, is raising new capital. By the numbers: It's seeking at least $500 million for its sixteenth fund, $100 million for a life sciences fund, and $100 million for an incubation fund, per SEC documents.
Meet Sam Trabucco, the Alameda exec who oversaw the development of the crypto hedge fund's ultra-risk trading strategies
Sam Trabucco stepped down as co-CEO of Alameda Research months before the hedge fund's collapse. He said he was going to sail on his new yacht.
Scoop: Chamath Palihapitiya narrows his fundraising plans
Social Capital, the VC firm led by Chamath Palihapitiya, has narrowed the scope of its new fundraise, according to a letter sent to prospective investors and obtained by Axios. Details: The new plan is to size Fund V at around $1 billion with a focus on early-stage deals, versus prior...
Wells Fargo is downsizing its mortgage business
Wells Fargo is retreating from the mortgage business, where it's been a longtime industry leader, the bank said earlier this week. Why it matters: High mortgage rates have crushed demand for loans, and the biggest home lenders saw business drop by eye-popping percentages last year. State of play: Wells said...
Nelson Peltz's Trian won't make offer for Wendy's
Activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management won't pursue a takeover bid for Wendy's, the company said in a securities filing Friday. Why it matters: In May, Trian, which holds a roughly 19% stake in the company, had proposed taking over Wendy's, either alone or with third parties, as a way to bring value to shareholders.
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Sanctions fuel boom in illicit crypto activity
Illicit cryptocurrency activity hit an all-time high of $20.3 billion in 2022, according to initial estimates from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis. By the numbers: The new record high is mostly due to the growing number of crypto-related entities that the U.S. government sanctioned in 2022, per the report. Transactions involving...
JPMorgan sues fintech founder for fraud
JPMorgan Chase has sued the founder of Frank, a student financial aid platform that it purchased in 2021 for $175 million, claiming that she falsified the company's number of users. Why it matters: JPM's complaint is explosive, arguing that Charlie Javice conjured over 90% of the 4.25 million students she...
Used car prices are still declining from COVID-era highs
Used vehicle prices — once at the bleeding edge of the post-COVID inflationary upswing — are falling fast. And the pace of the downturn is building, according to a leading indicator. Why it matters: While auto price movements are typically a small factor in overall inflation, outsized moves...
Tim Cook to take 40% pay cut in 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook is taking a big pay cut this year, the company said Thursday. Driving the news: Cook's total compensation target for 2023 will be $49 million, which is 40% lower than last year, the company said in an SEC filing. What they're saying: The company's board committee...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
Some Blacks still 'hodling' crypto amidst carnage
The bear market in cryptocurrencies hasn’t entirely scared off some Black investors, who originally embraced the sector as a means to build wealth. Why it matters: Overnight, battered bitcoin surged back above $20,000 after languishing for weeks close to $16,000. But crypto's winter has wiped billions off the market capitalization of digital currencies; meanwhile, the unfolding FTX scandal has contributed to a lack of trust in financial institutions, and crypto itself.
What the migration rebound means for the labor market
There's a sharp rebound in the net number of people migrating to the United States, following back-to-back years of historically low levels that contributed to the nation's labor shortages. Details: Tucked in the Census Bureau population estimates — released late last year — was a huge jump in net international...
Elon Musk's Tesla price cut comes as favorability falls among the public
Six months after CEO Elon Musk told investors that Tesla "does not have a demand problem" — which, to be fair, might've been true at the time — Tesla now appears to have a demand problem. Driving the news: The company overnight "dramatically" cut prices of its Model...
Boston commercial vacancies at their highest in over a decade
An uncertain economy is fueling the highest commercial real estate vacancy rate in Boston in over a decade, according to several of the city's top brokers. Driving the news: Commercial vacancies were over 15% in Boston and the asking price of rents fell 1.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022, brokerage firm JLL reported last week.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0