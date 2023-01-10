The bear market in cryptocurrencies hasn’t entirely scared off some Black investors, who originally embraced the sector as a means to build wealth. Why it matters: Overnight, battered bitcoin surged back above $20,000 after languishing for weeks close to $16,000. But crypto's winter has wiped billions off the market capitalization of digital currencies; meanwhile, the unfolding FTX scandal has contributed to a lack of trust in financial institutions, and crypto itself.

