The Jaguars beat the Chargers 27–0 in the NFL wild card round.Gochi EzJacksonville, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
JFRD: 3 story apartment building evacuated for fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has crews on the scene of a 3 story apartment building. Reports say that the building is being evacuated. This is an active scene and will be updated when more information comes available. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for...
News4Jax.com
Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
News4Jax.com
River City Beats | Paul Wane and the Duval County Line
Paul Wane Music was created to bring people together and bridge the generations through the magic of music. We want our music and appearances to contribute to developing unity – a way to give back to society through the expression of the individuality we each bring to the world. With the support of our community, Paul Wane, Duval County Line (DCL) and others gift complete new and refurbished instrument kits to youth and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities or other unique challenges. Recipients become a Rising Star for Life!!! Our Rising Stars are invited back to showcase their accomplishments twice a year, during the Jumpin and Jivin Juneboree and Rockin for Stockins at Boogerville Hideout in Green Cove Springs, where they are provided an opportunity to perform live, center stage as a solo act , a band or with fellow musicians for a truly unique experience. Please visit paulwanemusic.com to learn how you can support our efforts to create confident, caring community members.
News4Jax.com
2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
News4Jax.com
Northwest Jacksonville elementary will be most modern school in district once completed, district says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northwest Jacksonville school that was described as dilapidated is in the middle of a major renovation. And it’s not just a face-lift. Crews completely demolished Rutledge Pearson Elementary and are rebuilding it from the ground up. When it’s done, the district said it will be the most modern school in the county.
News4Jax.com
‘Needle in a haystack’: Family thanks rescuers who found missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive after 3-day search
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescuers used every resource they had — from helicopters and drones to canines and detectives — to find a missing 78-year-old Jacksonville man alive. Germilus Nonord has dementia and disappeared around 6 p.m. Tuesday from his home on the Westside, and search and rescue...
One dead, 2 others critically injured after crash on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead, and two others are critically injured after a crash in North Jacksonville Thursday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2:20 p.m., officers say a full-size SUV was traveling northbound on Yellow Bluff Road. For unknown reasons, police say the SUV...
News4Jax.com
Putnam County Fire & Rescue helping family of 5-year-old who was severely burned
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – As a 5-year-old boy continues to recover after being severely burned, Putnam County firefighters are raising money to help him and his family. Nathan Scott, of Hawthorne, is at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, Texas, where, according to his mother, he is still on a ventilator but showing signs of getting better.
News4Jax.com
Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
T-bone crash on Highway 17 causing Clay County traffic delays
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is responding to a T-bone crash on Highway 17 at Orion Road. According to Annaleasa Winter, the spokesperson for CCFR, the crash involved two cars that caused one to spin into a ditch next to the road. Four patients had to be transported after being removed from the cars.
Jacksonville woman goes through 6 surgeries after being hit by SUV on the Mathews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville family is asking for help with medical expenses after their loved one was injured in a crash on the Mathews Bridge last week. According to family members, 20-year-old Denay Jossey was changing a flat tire on the bridge when she was hit by a vehicle.
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Ponte Vedra, Bartram, Creekside move up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 12 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (13-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
Vehicle fire causes all I-295 E North lanes to close and leaves two with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Update: 1 p.m. Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a pickup truck was traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Interstate 295, at the same time a Sedan was traveling northbound in the left lane of Interstate 295. The front right of the...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com
JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
News4Jax.com
Authorities: Emaciated dogs rescued from home in Crescent City, 2 facing charges
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. – Two people are facing animal neglect charges after multiple dogs that were said to be in bad shape were taken from a home in Crescent City, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. According to a complaint affidavit, Putnam County deputies were called to...
Fugitive Friday: 33-year-old man wanted in Clay County for manufacturing explosives, weapons violation
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday” case. This week’s fugitive, Michael Christopher Dyne, 33, is wanted for two counts of violation of probation for manufacturing explosive devices and a weapons violation, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook post.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville is one of Zillow’s ‘10 hottest markets of 2023′
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has topped another list involving more people moving to the area. Duval County earned an impressive spot on “Zillow’s 10 hottest markets” list, coming in at number six. The list is based on factors such as expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households and job growth compared to new construction.
News4Jax.com
‘A community coming together’: 36th Annual MLK Breakfast kicks off in person after pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville hosted the 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast in person at the Prime Osborn Center after the COVID-19 pandemic. Hundreds of people attended the breakfast as they honored organizations and students who are continuing Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy. Duval...
