Paul Wane Music was created to bring people together and bridge the generations through the magic of music. We want our music and appearances to contribute to developing unity – a way to give back to society through the expression of the individuality we each bring to the world. With the support of our community, Paul Wane, Duval County Line (DCL) and others gift complete new and refurbished instrument kits to youth and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities or other unique challenges. Recipients become a Rising Star for Life!!! Our Rising Stars are invited back to showcase their accomplishments twice a year, during the Jumpin and Jivin Juneboree and Rockin for Stockins at Boogerville Hideout in Green Cove Springs, where they are provided an opportunity to perform live, center stage as a solo act , a band or with fellow musicians for a truly unique experience. Please visit paulwanemusic.com to learn how you can support our efforts to create confident, caring community members.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO