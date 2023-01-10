ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Longtime JSO officer dies after ‘extremely courageous fight’ with ALS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jimmy Judge, a long-time member of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, died Saturday. Judge’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) had become the subject of several News4JAX reports as he traveled for treatments and fellow officers and local businesses joined forces to raise money to help cover his medical bills.
News4Jax.com

River City Beats | Paul Wane and the Duval County Line

Paul Wane Music was created to bring people together and bridge the generations through the magic of music. We want our music and appearances to contribute to developing unity – a way to give back to society through the expression of the individuality we each bring to the world. With the support of our community, Paul Wane, Duval County Line (DCL) and others gift complete new and refurbished instrument kits to youth and adults with intellectual developmental disabilities or other unique challenges. Recipients become a Rising Star for Life!!! Our Rising Stars are invited back to showcase their accomplishments twice a year, during the Jumpin and Jivin Juneboree and Rockin for Stockins at Boogerville Hideout in Green Cove Springs, where they are provided an opportunity to perform live, center stage as a solo act , a band or with fellow musicians for a truly unique experience. Please visit paulwanemusic.com to learn how you can support our efforts to create confident, caring community members.
News4Jax.com

2 JSO officers injured after driver runs stop sign: officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers are recovering from minor injuries caused by a Saturday night crash, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The officers were headed south in a JSO side-by-side vehicle on Franklin Street just before 6:45 p.m. As they approached the intersection of...
News4Jax.com

Northwest Jacksonville elementary will be most modern school in district once completed, district says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Northwest Jacksonville school that was described as dilapidated is in the middle of a major renovation. And it’s not just a face-lift. Crews completely demolished Rutledge Pearson Elementary and are rebuilding it from the ground up. When it’s done, the district said it will be the most modern school in the county.
News4Jax.com

Man killed in Jacksonville shooting was UPS employee, family member says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man has been identified as the person who was killed in a shooting Monday in Northwest Jacksonville. A family member said Glen Bess left behind a newborn daughter. Police said he was one of two people wounded in the shooting on Baldwin Street. The other person hasn’t been identified.
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 6 boys soccer: Ponte Vedra, Bartram, Creekside move up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings will be published each Friday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 12 games. Girls soccer rankings are published on Thursday. News4JAX boys soccer Super 6 rankings. Rank, school, record, classification. 1. (1) Mandarin (13-0-1, Class 7A) Notable...
First Coast News

Jacksonville man expected to be OK after shot in the leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is expected to recover after he was shot in the leg around 7:25 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the 6400 block of Watergate Lane. Officers found the victim and he was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
News4Jax.com

JSO pursuit ends with crash on I-295, backs up traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver who was fleeing from Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office cruisers crashed Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 295. The crash on I-295 shut down at least one lane near St. Johns Bluff and caused traffic delays in the area. At least 10 JSO cruisers were spotted by Sky 4 at the scene.
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville is one of Zillow’s ‘10 hottest markets of 2023′

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville has topped another list involving more people moving to the area. Duval County earned an impressive spot on “Zillow’s 10 hottest markets” list, coming in at number six. The list is based on factors such as expected home value growth, projected change in owner-occupied households and job growth compared to new construction.
