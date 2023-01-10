Read full article on original website
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Matt McMahon: LSU basketball blowout loss to Alabama 'a thorough butt-kicking'
The good news for LSU basketball is the only direction it can go from here is up. Because on Saturday against No. 4 Alabama, the Tigers hit rock bottom so hard the rock began to crumble. The Crimson Tide demolished LSU at the Coleman Coliseum, 106-66. It reflected what the...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Alabama: Live updates from Coleman Coliseum
LSU basketball will try to score its first win in SEC play this year as it faces No. 4 Alabama on the road Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers (12-4, 1-3 SEC) have lost three consecutive SEC matchups after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin league play. The most recent defeat came on Tuesday when LSU dropped its first home game under coach Matt McMahon, losing 67-56 to Florida.
fox8live.com
FFF: With Jayden Daniels back in the fold, LSU primed for title run in 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We focus on the LSU Tigers possible title run this upcoming season, Manchester United returning to championship relevance, and a visit to Miss Shirley’s Chinese Restaurant. FOOTBALL. Right now at Caesars Sportsbook, LSU is +1400 to win the College Football...
Lake Charles American Press
Scooter Hobbs column: No harm letting QB walk
Or, as they say in the recruiting world … “BOOM!!!”. So I guess I was out of the loop. But the startling news first caught my attention under the heading: “Tiger fans worst nightmare has come true.”. That was social media’s click-bait version anyway. But …...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball vs. Alabama: Score prediction and scouting report
LSU (12-4, 1-3 SEC) has lost three consecutive SEC matchups to Kentucky, Texas A&M and Florida, respectively, after upsetting No. 16 Arkansas to begin conference play. And starting this weekend, the schedule only becomes more difficult. That's because the Tigers will hit the road and face No. 4 Alabama on...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball score at Missouri: Live updates
Last time out at Kentucky, No. 5 LSU had a near-10 minute stretch during which it didn't make a field goal. At Missouri on Thursday (6 p.m., SEC Network), the Tigers (16-0, 4-0) will need to be judicious to not have a drought of that magnitude. It may not be able to overcome it.
NOLA.com
Another LSU player has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal
LSU sophomore edge rusher Zavier Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, according to multiple reports. Carter would have competed to replace BJ Ojulari as the starting Jack linebacker after appearing in 11 games. He made his first career sack in the Citrus Bowl. A four-star recruit from Atlanta, Carter...
NOLA.com
LSU veteran Alyona Shchennikova speaks through her 'vocabulary' of gymnastics skills
Alyona Shchennikova sat down in a loft at LSU’s gymnastics practice facility on a Wednesday afternoon. She peered through a set of glass windows to the floor below: the mats, the equipment, the bars and the beams. Some gymnasts practiced later that day. But others, like Shchennikova, did not....
wbrz.com
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus experience
BATON ROUGE - "You can't mention basketball in the state of Louisiana without mentioning Seimone Augustus, male or female," said Quianna Chaney. Seimone Augustus dominated at every level of basketball, winning major awards in high school, college and the WNBA. And Quianna Chaney had an on-court ticket to the Seimone experience.
centralcitynews.us
Walk-On’s Wildcat Coming Soon to Central
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux continues to build on its winning streak with exciting franchise development and a new modern design, that is set to debut in Central. The award-winning brand announced the unveiling of a new restaurant prototype – the Wildcat – which will debut with longtime partner DMBC’s newest location that is slated to open on Sullivan Road, near Grand Settlement Boulevard in Central. This will be the first location to feature the Wildcat and will be used as the blueprint for DMBC’s remaining six Walk-On’s that are still in development.
LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser
An LSU professor who sued a man for defamation for reporting him to police and the university for an allegation of rape has agreed to settle with the defendant. The alleged victim claims the lawsuit was retaliatory. According to documents filed in Baton Rouge City Court in January 2021, the accuser, who asked not to […] The post LSU professor promoted after misconduct allegations, lawsuit against accuser appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Is In-N-Out Burger Next To Come To Louisiana?
After the announcement that Buc-ee's will be coming to Louisiana, In-N-Out followed that up with an amazing announcement of their own that looks like great news for burger fans in Louisiana. In-N-Out's President recently said that the company will start expanding east of Texas starting in Tennesse. She also stated...
The Yard Goat, a New Large Patio-Style Bar Is Coming Soon to Lafayette, Louisiana
The Yard Goat, a new large patio-style bar, is coming soon to Lafayette, Louisiana at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and UL Lafayette’s Cajun Field. Founded by Herb Dyer and Rusty White, the dynamic duo behind the successful Bulldog bars and Velvet Cactus restaurants, The Yard Goat is modeled after their successful large patio bar in New Orleans, called Wrong Iron, which is built along the Lafitte Greenway and known for its walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
Xan John announces candidacy for governor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A former candidate for U.S. Senate says he is now running for governor. Xan John (R), of Lafayette, announced his candidacy on Friday. John says, though, that he is backing Attorney General Jeff Landry in the race, and does not expect to win this term. John says he is looking to the future.
cenlanow.com
You’ll have to take a number for this king cake
MADISONVILLE, La. — At one Louisiana bakery, yes, you’ll have to take a number. You’ll need your credit card and patience. The dish they dish about is the king cakes at Morgan Street Bakery. Christine Schmitz is the baker-in-chief. She’s causing a commotion with a king cake...
Louisiana City Among The 10 Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 2-6
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 2-6. Korina Heal, 326 W Caroline St. Gonzales, LA., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.
wbrz.com
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
brproud.com
Deputy shot herself when firing at dog, EBRSO says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the deputy injured by a gunshot Tuesday is believed to have shot herself while firing at a dog latching onto her. The deputy was still in the hospital as of Wednesday but was doing okay, according...
