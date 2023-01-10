ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day 2023

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are a lot of ways to enjoy it. No matter if its friends, lovers or a family night there are a lot of things in Lubbock you can do for this fun night. All you have to do is plan. Which...
HAY Lubbock, Maybe You Should Secure Your Load Better?

I've had to swerve to miss quite a few things in the middle of the road here in Lubbock. Plywood, tree branches, mattresses, bricks, and bags of clothing all come immediately to mind. But does it get any more Lubbock than having to change lanes to miss... an entire hay...
A Fundraiser With Lubbock Legends Is Coming Soon

Lubbock has some really big legends and three of them are coming together for a night to remember. The stars are aligning for an evening of songs and stories. Texas Tech Alumni Josh Abbott, Pat Green, and William Clark Green are ready to come out put on a show and celebrate the future of Red Raider Nation.
New Authentic Indian Food Restaurant Opened in Lubbock

Lubbock is trying to step out with different times of food and now we have a new place to do just that. Mirch Masala Groceries & Kitchen first opened up as an Indian grocery store. They are locally owned and are a one-stop shop for Indian grocery needs. Not only do they have a wide variety, but they can help you if you are wanting to learn more.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner

A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
Is Lubbock’s Bed Bath & Beyond in Danger?

Things aren’t looking great for Bed Bath & Beyond and Lubbock’s location could potentially be under fire. The home goods company has been heading toward bankruptcy with $1.12 billion lost in recent years. This led the company to lay off a large portion of its workforce and plan to close 150 of its stores. However, there is only around 120 stores that have officially been named as a closing location.
Help Give Back to the Lubbock Community This MLK Day

Habitat for Humanity is always giving back to the community but they are currently asking anyone with free time this Monday to come assist in their efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16, they will be taking volunteers to help aid in their projects from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3317 East Dartmouth Street. Habitat for Humanity will be doing construction on houses as well as building fences and constructing porch railings.
How Could The Huge Texas Budget Surplus Help Us In Lubbock?

Texas has an enormous budget surplus. Clearly, that money came from us and should go back to us, but in what manner? And how specifically for Lubbock?. Sales tax. This is the direct result of inflation, and because sales tax is collected based on a percentage of the sale (6.25%, with local governments tacking on up to 2% more) the overall amount of tax collected meant that Texas has an additional $27 to $35 billion dollars, according to Texas Public Radio.
Lubbock Police Search for two men Connected to Three Robberies

Lubbock Police are currently asking for the publics help searching for a man possibly connected to three Aggravated Robberies. The Lubbock Police Department took to social media on Thursday, January 12, to ask the public for help in identifying two suspects in three robberies. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched...
A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges

A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

