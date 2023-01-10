Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Tesla’s flagship Model S and Model X just became a lot more competitive
Even with their previous prices, the Tesla Model S and Model X are already formidable in their respective segments. But with their recently adjusted costs, Tesla’s two flagship electric vehicles just became a lot more competitive. Following a recent round of price adjustments, the Tesla Model S and Model...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck is finalized and nearing production, chief designer says
The Tesla Cybertruck is finalized and nearing production over three years after CEO Elon Musk unveiled it, the company’s Chief Vehicle Designer Franz von Holzhausen said on a podcast. The Tesla Cybertruck, after being unveiled in 2019, has been delayed on several occasions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic...
teslarati.com
Tesla price cut receives split reviews
As Tesla has slashed the prices of its vehicles, not everyone is as happy as consumers are. Car buyers and EV enthusiasts alike rejoiced this morning as Tesla slashed prices for vehicles in North America and Europe, matching a similar move in China. With the price cuts and incentives available in some countries, many heralded the slash as the return of the mid-30,000 Model 3. But despite the seemingly overwhelming demand following the price cut, not everyone seems happy about the change.
teslarati.com
Tesla chief designer hopes for new paint colors in the US
Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen said that he “hopes so” and to “wait and see” when asked in a recent interview if Tesla’s factories in the U.S. were due for new paint colors. In 2022, Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin launched two new paint colors,...
teslarati.com
Breaking: Tesla reduces Model 3 and Model Y prices in the United States
Tesla’s aggressive sales strategy has been implemented in the United States. As per a recent update on Tesla’s official website, the company’s best-selling vehicles — comprised of the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover — have been given substantial price cuts. For the...
teslarati.com
Lucid Motors produces 3,493 cars in Q4, 7,180 in FY 2022
Lucid Group Inc. has reported its production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2022. In Q4, the company manufactured 3,493 Lucid Air sedans at its facility in Arizona. A total of 1,932 of these vehicles were delivered during this period. Lucid also noted that for the entire year...
teslarati.com
Tesla is constantly improving the Model S, the chief designer says
Tesla is constantly improving the Model S, Franz von Holzhausen, the company’s chief designer, said in a recent interview. Tesla has been making improvements to its flagship design since launching it in 2012. In June 2022, Tesla celebrated the ten-year anniversary of the Model S, which has undergone many improvements, including the launch of the Tesla Model S Plaid in 2021. Key examples of such improvements were the ones made to the 2022 Model S Plaid to include a new taillight design and revised charging door that is similar to the Model 3 and Model Y.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 made cheaper than ever before due to inflation
The Tesla Model 3 has become cheaper to buy than ever before, thanks to a recent price cut and inflation over the past four years. When the $35,000 Tesla Model 3 arrived (and quickly departed) in 2019, it was heralded as the electric vehicle for the everyman, a Volkswagen Bug for the modern era. But now, thanks to a recent Tesla price cut and elevated inflation in the United States over the past four years, the Tesla Model 3 is cheaper to buy than ever.
teslarati.com
Tesla leaning toward Yoke steering for Cybertruck: ‘It makes a lot of sense’
Tesla is leaning toward including Yoke steering on the Cybertruck, the company’s Chief Vehicle Designer confirmed during a recent interview. Tesla has been developing the Cybertruck for several years, and after it included Yoke steering in the refreshed editions of the Model S and Model X, people wondered whether the automaker would also include it in the all-electric pickup.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 price cuts puts new car cheaper than some used Model 3s
The Tesla Model 3 price cuts have put the cost of a new base Tesla Model 3 lower than that of some used Tesla Model 3s in some cities. The Model 3 has already become cheaper to buy than ever before in the U.S. due to the recent price cuts. The recent price cuts enable buyers to purchase a base Model 3 for $43,990, and with the EV tax credit, that price is further reduced.
Will Bankruptcy Drama Dismantle Bed Bath & Beyond?
With a potential bankruptcy looming, Bed Bath & Beyond has been in talks with lenders that could possibly finance the company during its bankruptcy process, as well as private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which may be interested in purchasing assets. According to a report in The New York Times, Sycamore Partners spoke with Bed Bath & Beyond representatives about potentially buying the company’s BuyBuyBaby brand, which has performed slightly better than its parent company. The retailer is also in talks with other possible buyers, sources close to the matter told the Times. Sycamore Partners has a number of retailers among its investments,...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s aggressive pricing strategy was explained by Elon Musk last month
There’s no denying that Tesla’s new pricing strategy is aggressive. In recent days, the electric vehicle community has witnessed Tesla practically go for its competitors’ jugular by giving its current vehicle lineup significantly lower starting prices. This was quite evident with the Tesla Model Y, which received notable price reductions across the globe.
teslarati.com
Tesla returns to Pwn2Own hacking competition with Model 3 & Model S as prizes
Tesla is sponsoring the 2023 Pwn2Own hacking competition, and this year’s top prizes include a Model 3 and a Model S. Pwn2Own organizers, Zero Day Initiative noted that it was excited to have Tesla return as a partner and mentioned a top prize of $600,000. “They always innovate, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck producing Giga Press spotted in assembly at Giga Texas
The IDRA Giga Press, responsible for producing the Tesla Cybertruck frame in the near future, has been spotted being assembled on the production floor of Giga Texas. With the Tesla Cybertruck finally approaching production this year, its production line is finally beginning to take shape. The IDRA Giga Press casting machine, which is responsible for casting much of the Cybertruck frame, has now been delivered to Tesla Giga Texas. And most recently, it has begun to be assembled on the production floor.
teslarati.com
Honda formalizes joint venture with LG Energy Solutions
Honda and LG have announced a $3.5 billion battery production joint venture, which will be built in Ohio over the coming two years. As Honda’s automotive sales have shrunk dramatically over the past year, the company has begun to look at electric vehicles with renewed interest. And to produce its upcoming lineup of electric vehicles, Honda has partnered with LG to produce battery cells at a new facility in Jeffersonville, Ohio.
teslarati.com
Modified e-bike tears to 75mph, showing future of micro-mobility
A recently posted video shows a modified e-bike, capable of hitting 75mph, driven on the street, showing the future of micro-mobility options. As electric vehicles have remained incredibly expensive and difficult to own in dense urban areas, more and more people have considered e-bikes as their daily transport. Not only do they offer cheap and efficient transportation, but thanks to the ever-expanding amount of possible modifications, people are making their bikes faster than ever.
teslarati.com
Kia EV6 GT rips past gas rivals on Nurburgring: Video
A video posted on Youtube shows the new Kia EV6 GT carving through the corners of the Nurburgring in Germany. Kia, perhaps more than most other brands, is not a name that is known for its dedication to performance or enthusiast vehicles. Yet with the newest model of the Kia EV6, the GT, Kia has made an electric vehicle that not only dominates gas performance vehicles but even displays the possibility of more performance/enthusiast-focused electric vehicles in the future.
