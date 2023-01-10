With a potential bankruptcy looming, Bed Bath & Beyond has been in talks with lenders that could possibly finance the company during its bankruptcy process, as well as private equity firm Sycamore Partners, which may be interested in purchasing assets. According to a report in The New York Times, Sycamore Partners spoke with Bed Bath & Beyond representatives about potentially buying the company’s BuyBuyBaby brand, which has performed slightly better than its parent company. The retailer is also in talks with other possible buyers, sources close to the matter told the Times. Sycamore Partners has a number of retailers among its investments,...

27 MINUTES AGO