Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the Lempira Restaurant and Bar located in the 1400 block of Uinta Street in the East Colfax neighborhood on reports of a shooting at around 12:31 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with 23-year-old Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez who was the security guard at the bar. Pacheco-Rodriguez was bleeding and told police he had been assaulted.

After looking at camera footage, detectives with DPD said that a physical altercation spilled out of the bar at around 12:30 a.m. Pacheco-Rodriguez can be seen interacting with five people before they began to take cover behind a truck.

According to the arrest affidavit, that is when Pacheco-Rodriguez fires his gun three times. He fires three more shots as the truck leaves the area.

DPD said one man was struck by gunfire. He was located a block away with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

DPD is holding Pacheco-Rodriguez on investigation of first-degree murder-extreme indifference and five counts of investigation of attempted murder.

