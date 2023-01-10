ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuMLu_0k9hM9Jo00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to the Lempira Restaurant and Bar located in the 1400 block of Uinta Street in the East Colfax neighborhood on reports of a shooting at around 12:31 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived on scene, they spoke with 23-year-old Dante Pacheco-Rodriguez who was the security guard at the bar. Pacheco-Rodriguez was bleeding and told police he had been assaulted.

Denver firefighter known as ‘racist rover’ fired for comments

After looking at camera footage, detectives with DPD said that a physical altercation spilled out of the bar at around 12:30 a.m. Pacheco-Rodriguez can be seen interacting with five people before they began to take cover behind a truck.

According to the arrest affidavit, that is when Pacheco-Rodriguez fires his gun three times. He fires three more shots as the truck leaves the area.

DPD said one man was struck by gunfire. He was located a block away with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital. The man later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

DPD is holding Pacheco-Rodriguez on investigation of first-degree murder-extreme indifference and five counts of investigation of attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 17

just asking
4d ago

fifty cents the people he shot at were illigal and I'd like too know what security company he worked for, qualification and so on.

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

1 dead in shooting at 21st and Lawrence in Denver Ballpark District

A man died after being injured in a shooting at 21st Street and Lawrence Street on Thursday night in Denver's Ballpark District.According to Denver Police Department tweets, officers were at the intersection investigating the shooting around 7:38 p.m.  In an update, DPD confirmed the victim was taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora Police officer arrested for assault

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies arrested an off-duty Aurora police officer Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman who is physically disabled. Aurora Police received assistance from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to investigate an assault in Aurora at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene, at 15930 E. Briarwood Circle, and arrested the suspect, Douglas Harroun, 32, and booked him into the Arapahoe County Detention Facility. ...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Homicide investigation underway after juvenile dead from shooting on Peoria Street

The Denver Police Department announced on Thursday a homicide investigation is underway after a juvenile victim who was shot on Peoria Street has been pronounced dead. Authorities say officers were called to the 4600 block of Peoria Street after reports of a shooting Wednesday evening. DPD said one person was transported to an area hospital when paramedics arrived on the scene, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.Denver police is now seeking a suspect as the investigation remains ongoing after the female juvenile victim was pronounced dead, according to authorities. Authorities are asking the public to come forward with information regarding the shooting and encourage to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy