cwbradio.com
A.G. Asking To Keep Justice Department’s Office of School Safety Going
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature for $2.2 million in the next state budget to keep the state Justice Department’s Office of School Safety going. Kaul said Friday that the office’s operations have been funded almost entirely with federal COVID-19 relief...
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
Wisconsin Residents Will See Higher Electric Bills
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Millions of people across Wisconsin will see higher electric bills this year as utilities face rising costs and make significant investments across their systems. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio, We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, or WPS, drew heat from community...
DNR Reminds Residents to be Salt Wise this Winter
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Salt Wise invite the public to learn more about the impacts of road salt on our drinking water and freshwater ecosystems during Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week, Jan. 23-27, 2023. Wisconsin Salt Awareness Week will include a series of YouTube livestreams featuring speakers...
Local Participants in Annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention was hosted by the Manitowoc and Calumet County Juniors in Manitowoc, Wis., Jan. 6-8. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, more than 400 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers were in attendance to help make the event a success. Throughout the convention, junior members participated in numerous contests including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl.
2023 Sesquicentennial or Century Farm and Home Award Registration Now Open
In celebration of Wisconsin's agricultural heritage, long-time farm and home owners are encouraged to register for a 2023 Sesquicentennial or Century Farm and Home Award. To qualify for the award, continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for the past 150 or 100 years must be proven. Applications are now available from the Department of Agriculture or the Wisconsin State Fair office and are due by March 1. Honorees will receive complimentary state fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, certificate and outdoor display sign.The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State's Centennial Celebration.
Stanley Woman Killed in Fire North of Marshfield
(Karren Madden, Marshfield News Herald) A 51-year-old Stanley woman is dead following a fire early Wednesday morning in Taylor County. According to Karren Madden with the Marshfield News Herald, at 12:11 a.m. Monday, a caller reported a structure fire on Clark Drive in Maplehurst, about 40 miles north of Marshfield.
Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association 2023 Hall of Fame Class Released
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has released its 2023 Hall of Fame Class. Jane Briehl Potosi and River Valley - Jane Briehl enters her 29th year as a head softball coach in the state of Wisconsin. Jane started her coaching career at Potosi High School where she was hired in 1994 to teach middle school math and to be the head volleyball and head softball coach. While at Potosi she compiled a softball record of 105-33 in the process of winning 5 conference championships. After 7 years, she left Potosi to teach and coach at her alma mater, River Valley, located in Spring Green. During her first year at River Valley, the 2002 softball team took her to the state tournament where they ended the season as State Runners Up. Between the years of 2010 and 2022, Jane received 9 SWC Coach.
Thursday's High School Scoreboard
Colby 68, Neillsville 61 - D. Brown (Neills.) 30 pts. Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Alma Center Lincoln 49 (OT) Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 66 (2 OT) @ Neillsville; NGL 54, Spencer/Columbus 24 - NGL winners by pin; Luke Dux, Hudzon Sebesta Opelt, Gavyn Mcfarlane, Jake Luchterhand, Dane Luchterhand and Carter Schoengarth.
