The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association has released its 2023 Hall of Fame Class. Jane Briehl Potosi and River Valley - Jane Briehl enters her 29th year as a head softball coach in the state of Wisconsin. Jane started her coaching career at Potosi High School where she was hired in 1994 to teach middle school math and to be the head volleyball and head softball coach. While at Potosi she compiled a softball record of 105-33 in the process of winning 5 conference championships. After 7 years, she left Potosi to teach and coach at her alma mater, River Valley, located in Spring Green. During her first year at River Valley, the 2002 softball team took her to the state tournament where they ended the season as State Runners Up. Between the years of 2010 and 2022, Jane received 9 SWC Coach.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO