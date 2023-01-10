Read full article on original website
CANCELED: Crash on Teton Pass near Jackson, expect delays
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 22, Teton Pass, at milepost 4. As of 3:41 p.m. a travel lane is blocked near Jackson. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays.
TCSAR responds to skier injured near Four Pines
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — This afternoon, Jan. 12, Teton County Search and Rescue (TCSAR) responded to an injured skier outside of the southern boundary of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) in the area of Four Pines. According to Teton County Sheriff and TCSAR volunteer Matt Carr, the 26-year-old male...
Boost your performance with Elevate Women’s Ski Camp in Teton Village
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Elevate your skiing and confidence to the next level with Jackson Hole Mountain Resort’s top women coaches and headlining pro-athletes through Elevate Women’s Ski Camp Jan. 16-20. Participants will enjoy four full days of skiing and instruction in small groups where personal coaching is a focus. Afterward, skiers can unwind with the program’s après social events, including a presentation from Volkl’s Barclay Rappaport “What’s New and What’s it Going to Do for ME” and a finale banquet dinner.
100 years of women in Teton mountaineering
JACKSON, Wyo. — As a mother to a 3-year-old, a full-time conservationist and a committed alpinist, Sheila Walsh Reddy knows that balancing work and family with big goals in the mountains is not easy. As a board member of The Teton Climber’s Coalition (TCC) in a community like Jackson, even she needs external motivation sometimes.
Expertise & Empathy: Meet the providers at Sage Living
JACKSON, Wyo. — St. John’s Health, Jackson, WY, is pleased to introduce the providers of the Sage Living care team: Nurse Practitioner Laura-Lee Berrett, DNP and Medical Director Kathleen Vanier, MD. Laura-Lee Berrett began her nursing career in 2006 as a long-term care nurse with St. John’s Health....
SNAPPED: Tube-tastic times at the King
JACKSON, Wyo. — King Tubes is back at the base of Snow King Mountain. King Tubes offers snow tubes, three smooth groomed lanes and a magic carpet to take you up the hill. It is the only tubing experience offered in Jackson Hole and has been a thrilling activity among locals and visitors.
2022 Market Report: In like a lion, out like a lamb
JACKSON, Wyo. — For the Jackson Hole real estate market, 2022 will be remembered as the year that came in like a lion, and went out like a lamb. Following the heady COVID surge of 2020 and 2021, the valley market cooled off in the first six months of 2022. Rising interest rates, a contentious election cycle and other external forces chilled the regional market further in Q3 and Q4.
