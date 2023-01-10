Read full article on original website
California Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Homelessness is One of the most Rampant in the Nation, According to New ReportDaily News NowArizona State
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
AZFamily
Music won’t stop for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona marathon despite chances of rain
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Rock’ n’ Roll Arizona’s 10K marathon and half-marathon are set to start Sunday morning, but with chances of rain, will the music and running have to end? Rain or shine, the race will go on. Justin Kern, the race director, said Rock’...
AZFamily
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain
Phoenix police released the surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of David Denogean, who was shot and killed while walking his dog. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people were filling up their...
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
AZFamily
Looking for things to do this weekend? Check out these six events in the Phoenix-area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for something to do with friends, family or your significant other this weekend? There are several events around the Valley that are perfect for all ages!. Disney On Ice - Footprint Center 201 E. Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004. Calling all Disney and ice skating...
AZFamily
New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach
Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
AZFAMILY | Silent Witness footage of driver who allegedly stole artificial grass roll near Laveen
AZFamily
Warmer temps likely causing extreme weather in Arizona
Warmer temps likely causing extreme weather in Arizona
AZFamily
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less
Investigators believe a semi-truck driver wasn't paying attention and started a chain-reaction crash that killed five people on the I-10 in Chandler. New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites during emergency. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Phoenix will begin installing lockboxes outside homes of seniors and...
AZFamily
Mesa-based company takes air rescue training to a new level with ‘blended’ program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to flooded roads and hikers stuck on mountains. In times of crisis, law enforcement agencies must act fast, using helicopters, swimmers and hoist operators to perform rescues. These are all services Priority 1 Air Rescue has trained agencies to do since 1999 when they opened. The company is located in Mesa and Bordeaux, France, providing basic to advanced operational mission training for government and military agencies.
AZFamily
Consumer Reports warns shoppers of buy now, pay later plans
Consumer Reports warns shoppers of buy now, pay later plans
AZFamily
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
Company involved in deadly semi-truck wreck had history of crashes in Arizona
AZFamily
New pilot program in Phoenix could help seniors, adults with disabilites during emergency
Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. The Valley's housing market has taken a dramatic turn. Instead of homes selling in record time with multiple offers, properties are staying on the market longer.
AZFamily
Suns’ chaplain, Phoenix-area pastor’s miraculous recovery after a massive stroke
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Do you believe in miracles? If you don’t, Travis Hearn’s story just might change your mind. He has been the Phoenix Suns chaplain for more than 20 years and is the head pastor at Impact Church in Scottsdale. Just two months ago, Hearn suffered a major medical episode that doctors believed he would not survive or recover from. His miraculous story starts in November. Pastor Travis, or “PT,” as so many call him, worked all year with the Impact Church worship team to write and record music. On Nov. 11, they released their first song. It’s called “He is a Miracle.”
AZFamily
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get cold beer and discounted wings
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready for the next round of happy hour deals? You’ll love what one spot in Chandler has to offer!. There’s nothing like a cold beer at a great sports bar with a few of your friends! That, and maybe some killer deals on food. Well, The Stadium Club in Chandler has both! They offer happy hour Monday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. One thing that immediately jumped out to me was the price of their wings. Wings are so expensive these days and the Stadium Club has them for less than a dollar a pop! You can get 10 wings for $9 during happy hour with a variety of sauces like traditional buffalo or honey siracha, teriyaki, mango habanero and garlic parmesan. Their piled-high Grande Nachos come in at $9 with cheese, beans, pico and jalapenos. The half and half basket, with beer-battered mushroom and zucchini, is $7. You can pick their chicken strips for the same price. You can’t beat cheeseburger sliders for $5 during happy hour or their chili cheese fries with steak, curly or tater tots topped with homemade Stadium Club homemade chili. They have tons of TV for sports fans, and that cold beer that hits the spot after a long week of work!
AZFamily
Doctor describes transformation of dog with 3 lbs of matted hair rescued in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Andie is sweet, little poodle mix that looks a lot different than she did a couple of weeks ago. She was brought into a veterinarian’s office in Mesa around Christmas and given the nickname “Hot Mess” for obvious reasons. “She had dreadlocks that were a foot long on her face, on her ears and tail, and her whole entire back was covered with one big knot of hair,” said Dr. John Carr, with Carr’s Dog and Cat Repair. “She was covered in stool. She could barely walk and she could barely see. She was bad - it was a mess.”
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Half-off appetizers and some great burgers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Great food doesn’t have to be expensive, and there are plenty of spots around the Valley where you can save some dough during happy hour. You might not even have known some of these places existed ... until now. Check out a couple of new additions to our list of notable happy hour spots.
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died. Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger. A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids.
AZFamily
Calling all Marvel fans: This Phoenix Airbnb is for you
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If you’ve ever wanted to sleep in a Marvel-themed room for a night, here’s your chance. A new Airbnb in the Valley is priming itself to be the go-to spot for out-of-town visitors looking for an MCU experience, especially ahead of major events coming like the Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open.
