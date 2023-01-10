PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ready for the next round of happy hour deals? You’ll love what one spot in Chandler has to offer!. There’s nothing like a cold beer at a great sports bar with a few of your friends! That, and maybe some killer deals on food. Well, The Stadium Club in Chandler has both! They offer happy hour Monday through Saturday from 3 until 7 p.m. One thing that immediately jumped out to me was the price of their wings. Wings are so expensive these days and the Stadium Club has them for less than a dollar a pop! You can get 10 wings for $9 during happy hour with a variety of sauces like traditional buffalo or honey siracha, teriyaki, mango habanero and garlic parmesan. Their piled-high Grande Nachos come in at $9 with cheese, beans, pico and jalapenos. The half and half basket, with beer-battered mushroom and zucchini, is $7. You can pick their chicken strips for the same price. You can’t beat cheeseburger sliders for $5 during happy hour or their chili cheese fries with steak, curly or tater tots topped with homemade Stadium Club homemade chili. They have tons of TV for sports fans, and that cold beer that hits the spot after a long week of work!

