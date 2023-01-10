ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Metra rolls out new real-time train-tracking website for riders

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eir2r_0k9hLjqo00

Metra started the rollout of a new real-time train-tracking website Tuesday, the commuter rail said.

MetraTracker.com lets customers see exactly where their trains are and when they'll reach the stations, Metra said.

It also makes it easier to view schedules.

The new $26.7 million train tracking system from Clever Devices of Woodbury, New York, required the installation of new GPS tracking devices and other equipment on more than 1,000 railcars and in 238 stations, Metra said.

The system has other features that will improve communications, too.

RELATED: New CTA bus schedule released for many bus routes to improve service, improve tracker

The new train tracking equipment is currently being installed on Union Pacific, SWS and BNSF trains, and tracking on those lines will increase as the rollout is completed this year.

The system has other features that will improve communications.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Along DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a second loss for grieving woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – On DuSable Lake Shore Drive, a car slammed into a pole and took it out, but it's what else was a casualty that was a real gut punch to a Chicago woman.CBS 2's Noel Brennan had the story on what seems to be a cursed spot on the road.That's especially true during rush hour and especially for those trying to cross the busy road on foot or bike. Last year, there was a deadly crash at the spot and last month, that same loss was felt all over again.Before they picked a home, Jaime Bolognone and Gerardo...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Employee says he was stiffed by home remodeling company

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday night, we told you about a suburban home remodeling company accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars in deposits and disappearing.We have already met some of the victims. On Friday, we heard from a former employee – who says he is owed a large amount of money.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke to the former sales manager of Window Depot USA of Chicago - who said not only were customers taken advantage of, but so was he.On top of it all, he said his own family has fallen victim as well."I can't believe this...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowners out thousands after they say home remodeling company never showed up

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a dozen customers of a suburban home remodeling company are out big bucks -- tens of thousands of dollars in some cases.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Thursday night, the window installing contractors disappeared, and now the homeowners are turning to us for answers.Jordan and Vicki Kerr were ready to make a major cosmetic investment to their Buffalo Grove home."It was going to look so nice," said Vicki Kerr. "We saved up for this. It took us five years to finally do something about it."The Kerrs cut a check for $19,741 to Window Depot...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
121K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy