Chiefs QB Mahomes joins wife as part of Current ownership group

By Tod Palmer
 4 days ago
Patrick Mahomes officially co-owns another professional sports franchise in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Current announced Tuesday that Mahomes had officially joined the club’s ownership group, which already included his wife, Brittany.

“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL."

Mahomes, a minority owner of Sporting Kansas City and the Kansas City Royals , becomes the first active NFL player with equity in a NWSL franchise.

He also bought an ownership stake in Miami’s Major League Pickleball franchise, according to reports.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in a statement from the club. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Morry Gash/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is kissed by his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, after the Chiefs' won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs' defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Angie and Chris Long also co-own the team with the Mahomeses.

“Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community,” added Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long said in a statement. “Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

The Current already have made plenty of waves this week.

The club announced the signing of international superstar midfielder Debinha on Monday, the same day the NWSL said the Current won’t be punished for allegations of player mistreatment and retaliation that came to light from a league-wide investigation.

Kansas City also signed Swedish forward Mimmi Larsson and former Chicago Red Stars teammates Vanessa DiBernardo and Morgan Gautrat last month.

Additionally, the Current re-signed or extended several other key players from its NWSL runner-up squad from last season — including defenders Kate Del Fava , Alex Loera and Hailie Mace along with forward Cece Kizer .

Entering its third season in Kansas City, the Current aim to build off last season’s run to the NWSL Championship Game ahead of opening the first stadium built specifically for a professional women’s soccer team next year at Berkley Riverfront Park.

