Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sent to Jail for Five Months in Tax Fraud Case

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trialEdy ZooManhattan, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
3rd Time’s the Charm - Madison Square Garden Facial Recognition Software Causes 3rd Lawyer to be Kicked Out of VenueThe Veracity Report - New York EditionBrooklyn, NY
The Greek Tragedy That Has Become Grocery Shopping in AmericaWild Orchid MediaManhattan, NY
Dear Van Jones, the Black Community Does NOT Owe Jewish People Apology.My Lovely SuqueNew York City, NY
Related
Don Jr mocks paying taxes after father’s company sentenced for tax fraud
The former president’s oldest son appeared to mock the idea of paying taxes in a meme on his Instagram page after his father’s eponymous company was fined $1.6m following a conviction stemming from years-long tax avoidance scheme.Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s Trump Organization were sentenced on 13 January after a New York City jury delivered a guilty verdict on 17 felony crimes against them last month.Prosecutors accused the companies of scheming to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with lavish untaxed perks.The Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation each face maximum fines of $800,000. The Trump...
Trump attorney blasts 'gratuitous' photo of Mar-a-Lago documents amid unfolding Biden case
Former President Donald Trump's attorney representing him in his Mar-a-Lago classified documents case sounded off over perceived politicization of the DOJ on "Life, Liberty & Levin."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Organization Hit With $1.6 Million Fine for Criminal Tax Fraud Scheme
The Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's business empire, was hit with a $1.6 million fine Friday for tax fraud and other crimes committed as part of a yearslong scheme to help some of its top executives avoid paying taxes on compensation. The Trump Corp. and The Trump Payroll Corp.,...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
A former mail carrier and devout Christian who refused to deliver Amazon packages on Sundays is taking the US Postal Service to the Supreme Court for bias
Gerald Groff, an evangelical Christian, is suing USPS, saying he was reprimanded for refusing to deliver parcels on Sundays.
Psaki calls Trump's handling of docs 'horrifying,' still defends Biden
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki predicts the discovery of President Biden's classified documents will not be a political problem for him in the end.
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event
Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion
Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
Why 2 law professors who think Biden's student-loan forgiveness is illegal believe the GOP-led states that blocked the debt relief 'utterly lack standing'
Law professors told SCOTUS that even if Biden's student-debt relief is illegal, it doesn't mean the GOP states that blocked the relief have standing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
More Classified Documents Found at Biden's Delaware Home, White House Counsel Says
Additional classified government documents were found at President Joe Biden's Delaware home this week, the White House confirmed Saturday. A total of six pages of documents with classification markings were discovered at Biden's Wilmington residence, Biden's special counsel said in a statement. Additional classified government documents were found at President...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rupert Murdoch Deposition in Dominion-Fox Lawsuit Delayed Until Next Week
Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch's deposition in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit is now scheduled for next week. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that Fox News and Fox Business made false claims that its voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Fox hosts Maria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Who Is Robert Hur? A Look at the Special Counsel Investigating Biden's Handling of Classified Documents
Robert K. Hur, the special counsel appointed after classified documents from the Obama administration were found in President Joe Biden’s home and office, is a former U.S. attorney who is now in private practice. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Hur on Thursday to look into the handling of documents...
How a U.S. Senator from Minnesota became a key player in a Nazi plot
WASHINGTON — When former Minnesota U.S. Sen. Ernest Lundeen was killed in a plane crash in the foothills of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains on Aug. 31, 1940, he likely knew the Justice Department was investigating his part in a Nazi-driven plot to overthrow the U.S. government. Lundeen’s secretary, who was tasked with driving the senator to the airport for that ill-fated trip, testified to the FBI that she found Lundeen in his Capitol Hill office crying inconsolably....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rep. George Santos Says He ‘Embellished' His Resume―Others Say He Lied. Don't Do Either, Experts Say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
Comments / 0