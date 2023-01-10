Read full article on original website
Arkansas searching for answers after unraveling at Vanderbilt
The annual January slide has officially hit the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) full blast after an unraveling in the second half of Saturday's 97-84 loss at Vanderbilt in what quickly went from what was trending as a get-right game to an outright mess at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville (Tenn.). The loss leaves the Hogs searching for answers...
Arkansas' Eric Musselman bemoans lack of 'competitive nature' after loss to Vanderbilt
What once was a promising Arkansas season has turned sour in a hurry. The Hogs gave up 63 points in the second half of Saturday’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Arkansas has now lost three games in a row, and five-star phenom Nick Smith Jr. is not walking through that door anytime soon as his battle with a nagging knee injury continues.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's dominant win over LSU
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 4 Alabama defeated LSU, 106-66, Saturday at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide moved to 15-2 (5-0 SEC) on the 2022-23 season after topping the Tigers for its sixth straight win. After the game, Alabama head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters. Below is everything Oats...
Alabama Begins 27th Season Of Softball
Alabama softball begins on Feb. 10 hosting its Leadoff Classic with Patrick Murphy returning for his 27th year – that’s all of them – and his 25th season as head coach. The future Hall of Fame coach has led the Crimson Tide to a national championship, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 11 trips to the Women’s College World Series.
Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire
Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff. According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong. Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday, becoming the 14th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the 2022 season. Harrell joined the Alabama program last offseason after transferring from Louisville. After dealing with an injury at the start of the 2022...
Basketball World Beware, Alabama Chasing History: All Things CW
The Crimson Tide may have a proud basketball tradition, but Nate Oats' latest team could end up being the best in program history as it starts to eye March Madness.
Ole Miss officially announces hire of Alabama's Pete Golding as DC
Pete Golding, the former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football Schedule
While the Alabama Crimson Tide had some fairly tough road games in 2022, their schedule in 2023 lays at nicely for another run at a championship. Here is the Alabama Crimson Tide's 2023 football schedule.
Report: Alabama Football Hires Noteworthy Defensive Assistant
The Alabama Crimson Tide needs a defensive coordinator after Friday's surprising news that Pete Golding has left Nick Saban's staff for the same position with Ole Miss. Well, Saturday, Saban hired a defensive coordinator — although it doesn't look like he'll hold that title for Alabama. According ...
POD: Golding off to Ole Miss; Men's hoops continues onslaught of SEC foes
Join BamaOnLine.com senior analyst Travis Reier as he touches on a number of Crimson Tide-related topics, including:. -- Following his move to Ole Miss, examining the legacy of former defensive coordinator Pete Golding. -- New defensive assistant Austin Armstrong continues rapid ascent up coaching ranks. -- Think of potential staff...
Arkansas Recruiting Updates
FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position
The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nick Smith's Father Says Son Will Return to Razorbacks
Family of injured star guard reaches out to local radio show in effort to get everyone to chill out
Alabama football: 10 burning questions as the Crimson Tide head into the offseason
The 11-2 record that would be celebrated at nearly every college football outpost is in the Alabama football history books, locked, sealed and stored away, with stories about it to be told another day. The Sugar Bowl confetti that was nice and all, but not the confetti Bama’s players wanted...
WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?
Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
