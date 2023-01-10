ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Arkansas searching for answers after unraveling at Vanderbilt

The annual January slide has officially hit the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) full blast after an unraveling in the second half of Saturday's 97-84 loss at Vanderbilt in what quickly went from what was trending as a get-right game to an outright mess at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville (Tenn.). The loss leaves the Hogs searching for answers...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Alabama Begins 27th Season Of Softball

Alabama softball begins on Feb. 10 hosting its Leadoff Classic with Patrick Murphy returning for his 27th year – that’s all of them – and his 25th season as head coach. The future Hall of Fame coach has led the Crimson Tide to a national championship, 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, and 11 trips to the Women’s College World Series.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Alabama Reportedly Makes Notable Coaching Hire

Shortly after losing defensive coordinator Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Alabama added some firepower to its coaching staff.  According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, Alabama has hired Southern Miss defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.   Southern Miss finished the 2022 season ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell enters NCAA transfer portal

Alabama wide receiver Tyler Harrell has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday, becoming the 14th Crimson Tide player to transfer either during or after the 2022 season. Harrell joined the Alabama program last offseason after transferring from Louisville. After dealing with an injury at the start of the 2022...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ole Miss officially announces hire of Alabama's Pete Golding as DC

Pete Golding, the former defensive coordinator at Alabama, has been hired in the same capacity at Ole Miss, Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin announced Saturday. In his five seasons leading the Crimson Tide defense, Alabama ranked top-20 in the FBS in scoring defense every year and finished top-10 in either scoring or total defense four times.
OXFORD, MS
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Recruiting Updates

FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit. Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position

The Alabama Crimson Tide are suddenly in need of a defensive coordinator, and they are already being linked to some big names who might fill the position. Reports Friday indicated that Pete Golding, who has spent the last four years as the Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, was leaving to take the same position at Ole... The post Alabama reportedly eyeing big names for DC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Can Alabama pull off the shocker and flip Cormani McClain?

Cormani McClain is the top remaining unsigned prospect in the 2023 recruiting class with Alabama, Colorado and Miami supposedly still in the mix to land his signature in the future. Touchdown Alabama Director of Recruiting Justin Smith provided a preview of McClain’s upcoming decision on the latest episode of “The...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

