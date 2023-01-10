ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man hit by multiple cars on Hwy 178 identified

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Kern County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man killed on Highway 178 after being hit by several vehicles on Fri, Jan 6.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Dennis Eric Byrd, 58, of Bakersfield was hit by a car on Highway 178. California Highway Patrol officers were called and found his body in the roadway.

There are no further details on the collision but officials say it appears Byrd was struck by four vehicles in total.

