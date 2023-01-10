ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 31

Luis Abreu
4d ago

I don't know why I get nonsensical garbage articles like this on my notifications. This writer lacks so much content and facts. smh

Reply
12
JohannsAreCold
4d ago

Imagine bashing someone who doesn't even know you exist, someone slap this writer and give IT a good splash of reality lmao

Reply
10
Blaine Roden
4d ago

He was detained for alleged money laundering per the Romanian government. He is accused of the things stated but neither charged nor arrested for them. If he were applying his philosophy to any other group of people (not cis-gender men), he would be applauded for body-positivity and empowering them. This entire article is and attack on cis-gender, non-woke men...and nothing else, really.

Reply
8
Related
NME

Elon Musk mocks Andrew Tate following human trafficking arrest

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to seemingly mock Andrew Tate, following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking charges. Last week Tate, a former Big Brother contestant and anti-feminist far-right commentator, was reportedly arrested alongside his brother Tristan as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation. It was...
The Independent

'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clip

A clip of Fox News' Tucker Carlson defending Andrew Tate has resurfaced, just hours after he was arrested in Romania in connection with human trafficking. "They're telling us he's a criminal. Okay: has he been charged? Who are the victims?", Carlson says in the clip of the controversial star in August of this year.It stemmed from Andrew Tate's original social media ban back in August for hate and misogyny, leading the right-wing news host to dub him the "most-censored" man in the world.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
New York Post

Andrew Tate possibly hospitalized in Romania

Disgraced influencer Andrew Tate‘s Twitter account posted a story Sunday saying he or his brother ended up in the hospital while being held in a Romanian jail on suspicion of sex trafficking. The online account posted a vague message that read “The Matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.” It’s not clear who wrote the tweet, but it included a link to a report from the Romanian outlet Spy News which said Tate or his brother, Tristan, ended up going to a hospital. The report said the visit occurred after the brothers were given routine medical checks in jail. Late last month, police in tactical gear descended on a villa where the Tate brothers were staying and took them into police custody.  Romanian prosecutors claim the duo held multiple women against their will and forced them to perform sex acts while being filmed. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, garnered some fame in 2016 when he appeared on the UK reality TV show “Big Brother.” He has since claimed to possess more than $100 million and acts as a “success coach” for men. 
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
The Independent

Viewers support Canadian journalist after she was criticised for her dress on-air

Viewers are showing their support for a Canadian journalist after she shared an email that she received about her on-air outfit being “inappropriate”.Tess Van Straaten took to Twitter on Sunday to post the message that a viewer sent her, along with a screenshot of the sleeveless multi-colored dress she wore during the news broadcast. In the email, the person claimed that the reporter’s outfit wasn’t fit for a weather report or a work environment.“I find it inappropriate for Tess Van Straten to still wear sleeveless tops in the wintertime to report on the weather,” the email reads. “In my...
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
Freethink

Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more

In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
psychologytoday.com

How to Outsmart a Narcissist

Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy