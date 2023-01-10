ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Club Q hero heading to Super Bowl after heroic actions

By Ashley Portillo
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
Tickets to the Super Bowl have been given to the man many have called a hero for his quick and selfless actions to save lives at Club Q. Richard Fierro, the army veteran who helped take down the suspected, will join his wife Jessica at the big game.

It was made possible thanks to his favorite football team, the Los Angeles Chargers. For many football fans like him, going to the Super Bowl is on the bucket list.

“This is one of those moments that me and her can hopefully share, just forget about everything for a little while, and spend time watching a sport we love, doing something we never thought in our lives we'd ever do,” said Fierro.

The Chargers found out about Fierro's love of football and heroic actions on the night of November 19. A story that was written about him, included a photo of him and a Charger flag in the background.

On December 30, the organization invited him and his family to the Chargers practice facility. Each player lined up on the field after practice to shake Fierro's hand, and thank him for his service and bravery.

“It was cool to see that kind of camaraderie and for five seconds there, it felt like I was part of the team. So it was really exciting,” said Fierro.

Fierro’s daughter, Cassie, lost her boyfriend, Raymond Vance on the night of the shooting. The day his family was invited to practice, was a turning point.

“My daughter, I looked back after I went through the line and her smile, I felt like that was the one moment in a long time now that I’ve seen her not be in a bad place, but just be somewhere happy,” said Fierro.

On January 1, the Chargers also invited Fierro and his family to the last home game of the season. They went on the field before the game, and met Ladainian Tomlinson, a former Chargers running back. Tomlinson handed Fierro a wrapped gift, and inside, were supersized tickets to this year's Super Bowl.

For Fierro and his wife Jessica, a night that changed their lives forever, led them to a day, they’ll remember forever. Fierro also talked about how sports, especially football, has brought so many people together, in the past week.

“It was a big deal for me to play in high school, and I fell in love with it,” said Fierro. “And when I was deployed, I always took my little helmet. Wherever you are, sports brings you back home. It’s always been something that has brought people together.”

In a FaceBook post, Fierro also said anytime the Chargers are in Colorado Springs, beer is on his tab at Atrevida Beer Company.

The Super Bowl is schedules for February 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

