Miami, FL

Marlins sign RHP Johnny Cueto to one-year deal

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Right-hander Johnny Cueto signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the Miami Marlins, MLB Network reported on Tuesday.

The deal with Cueto, 36, includes an option for the 2024 season worth $10.5 million, per the report.

Cueto was 8-10 last season with the Chicago White Sox in his 15th year in the big leagues. He started 24 games and made 25 total appearances, more than any season since 2017. He posted an ERA of 3.35 and had one complete game.

Cueto is 143-107 in his career, which included a six-year stint with the San Francisco Giants before the White Sox added him last season, and stops in Kansas City and Cincinnati.

A two-time All-Star, Cueto broke into MLB at age 22 with the Reds in 2008. He won 20 games and led the National League with 242 strikeouts in 2014 with Cincinnati.

–Field Level Media

