ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Apple issues alert over iMessage – pay attention to avoid major embarrassment

By M.A. Loreto
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpV1x_0k9hKwpY00

APPLE has shared an update on iMessage, affecting all generations of iPhones.

The iOS update was teased in one of Apple’s new ads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nkuBP_0k9hKwpY00
The new feature changes the way people send their text messages Credit: Getty - Contributor

The ad shows a man caring for a lizard, which appears to be dead.

He pulls up his iPhone and sends a text that reads, “I messed up.

“Leon is dead.”

The lizard unexpectedly jumps up and appears healthy and fine, prompting the guy to magically unsend the message.

“Unsend Messages,” reads the ad.

“Relax, it’s iPhone.”

This ability is a new addition to Apple’s iOS and is one that will be available in all iPhones, not only the new generations, which were released late last year.

According to Apple’s iPhone User Guide, the unsend messages feature allows users to delete their exchanges and edit them.

“In the Messages app, you can unsend or edit recent messages, giving you the opportunity to fix a typo or pull back a message that you accidentally sent to the wrong person,” reads the website.

There is a bit of a catch though.

“Your recipient sees that you unsent a message and your edit history,” continues the explanation.

The ability to unsend messages has a time limit, allowing users to undo their message for up to two minutes after they first sent it.

To do this, you should simply touch and hold the message bubble and then tap on Undo Send.

In the case of editing a message, you have up to 15 minutes to add in your corrections.

You can edit a message up to five times by tapping and holding the message bubble and selecting Edit.

The user you’re texting with will be able to see that the message has been edited.

Unsend messages are a part of Apple’s iOS 16 and will be present in all iPhones and iPads that are running on this software.

Comments / 5

Related
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Tyla

Woman shocked after discovering car has a secret compartment

A woman was shocked to discover her car has a ‘secret compartment’ - and it turns out she wasn’t the only person not to realise. While many of us spend our lives in our cars, it’s probably fair to say we don’t necessarily know what every gadget and gizmo does.
Scary Mommy

A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online

Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
The List

What You Should Know About 'Fexting'

With the technological advancements of the 21st century, a good chunk of our lives happens online. Recommendations of where to eat and what to do are solved through a Google search. We take classes online and work remotely. Even our relationships are formed via the internet. According to eHarmony, about 40% of Americans have dated online.
The US Sun

What does the eyeball emoji mean?

THE popular eyeball emoji has many different uses - here is everything you need to know. Users can send the eyes to express surprise, juicy gossip, flirty thoughts or even shady behavior. What does the eyeball emoji mean?. The frequently used emoji holds a hoard of potential uses, it can...
PC Magazine

Beyond Texting: 16 Cool Tricks Hidden Inside Apple Messages

The Messages app has long been a mainstay on the iPhone and iPad as the default way Apple would like you to send messages. But it can handle a lot more than just plain, old text messages. You can spruce up your messages with photos, videos, emoji, stickers, music, animated...
The Verge

How to use your phone to find hidden cameras

To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
969K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy