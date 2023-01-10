ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Former Northampton County judge Stephen Baratta announces run for DA, challenging incumbent Terry Houck in Democratic primary

By Anthony Salamone, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

Stephen Baratta, a longtime Northampton County judge who resigned last month with five years left in his term, made it official Tuesday: He will seek to unseat District Attorney Terrence Houck.

Both are Democrats, and the campaign has already begun months ahead of the primary election, with Baratta and Houck sparring over who is better to serve, and Baratta’s filing last week of a complaint about one of Houck’s lieutenants.

“We have a crisis with gangs, gun violence, and controlled substances killing our youth; yet the District Attorney has no plan other than wait in his office for law enforcement to arrest someone,” Baratta said in a statement. “It’s not enough. In today’s world, our District Attorney needs to be active in the community, bringing education, community programming, and creative use of governmental resources to protect and restore our community.

Houck, who said he plans this week to announce his reelection bid, chastised Baratta.

“He would have no idea what goes on in this office,” Houck said in a telephone interview. “The good news here is the choice is clear: Voters can choose to elect a person who has dedicated his career to victims, their families and justice, versus a political opportunist who is patently unfit for the job and is willing to lie to secure the position.”

Houck’s lying accusation involves a “request for investigation” Baratta emailed last week to several recipients, including news organizations, Northampton County officials and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

In a lengthy memo, Baratta contends there’s a conflict of interest with Houck’s first assistant district attorney, Richard H. Pepper, maintaining a private law practice while working as a full-time prosecutor. He also accused Pepper of improperly representing someone accused of harassment.

“Both the first assistant and I have been in front of [Baratta], and this false claim was never made,” Houck said. “This is just his attempt to impugn a 50-year member of our bar association.”

Baratta said later Tuesday the county Home Rule Charter prohibits elected officials and employees from working for compensation elsewhere. Houck disagrees.

“If he can’t get his facts straight and make proper decisions when a person’s reputation and livelihood are at stake, how can anyone trust him?” Houck said.

Baratta said his conflict complaint is not a linchpin of his campaign, adding he wants to focus on the operation of the district attorney’s office. But he also said it’s “an issue about good government.”

Baratta’s conflict allegation is somewhat similar to what happened in Bucks County, when a former second-in-command in the district attorney’s office made hundreds of deliveries for DoorDash while on the job. Houck said Pepper’s work is “100% outside” Pepper’s work for the county.

Houck, who previously worked in Bucks and Lehigh counties in assistant district attorney roles before moving to Northampton, said workers were “encouraged” in Bucks County to seek other work, but only on their time off.

Baratta said in Lehigh County, where Gavin P. Holihan was named the county’s first assistant district attorney , Holihan had to give up his private law practice. The district attorney’s office confirmed that assistant district attorneys are precluded from doing outside work.

Some county prosecutors allow attorneys to work outside the office, according to attorney Daniel J. Siegel, who chairs the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Committee on Legal Ethics and Professional Responsibility. But he could not comment on specifics in Northampton County, and he said the county charter doesn’t fall under ethics rules governing lawyers statewide.

In addition, Siegel said, conflicts can sometimes be waived.

“We get many inquiries about conflicts, because there are so many gray areas,” he said.

Spokesperson Stacey Witalec said the Disciplinary Board of Pennsylvania, which handles cases involving attorneys, would not confirm or deny having Baratta’s complaint.

“They have nothing further to offer on this matter,” she said.

Northampton County administrators had no comment on Baratta’s complaint, spokesperson Becky Bartlett said. A message was left for Kerry L. Myers, Northampton County Council’s president, who chairs council’s courts and corrections committee.

It has been unusual in either Lehigh or Northampton counties to see a sitting district attorney face a primary election campaign. John Morganelli, the former Northampton district attorney, served decades in office before being elected a county judge in 2019. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin has served since 1998.

Baratta, 66, was first elected to the bench in 1997. In 2007, he was retained by voters for a second 10-year term, followed by another 10-year-retention term five years ago.

The Bethlehem resident grew up in Bangor and is a 1974 graduate of Bangor Area High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1978 from Lafayette College and, three years later, received a law degree from Fordham University in New York City.

Houck, also 66, of Forks Township, won the open seat in 2019 to replace Morganelli, having been the county’s district attorney for 13 of the 28 years that Morganelli served.

No Republican has announced their candidacy for the district attorney post. Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 16.

Morning Call journalist Anthony Salamone can be reached at asalamone@mcall.com .

