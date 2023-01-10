Read full article on original website
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
Maine Veterans ProjectThe Maine WriterMaine State
UMaine's cutting-edge project returns ancestral artifacts to Alaska's Tlingit tribeRachel PerkinsOrono, ME
Old Town, Maine Makes Bold Move to Revitalize Downtown EconomyRachel PerkinsOld Town, ME
Parents Group to Challenge Books in HermonThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Bangor Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance
Bangor Parks and Recreation presents a Valentine Dance for girls Kindergarten through 7th grade, and their Dads, Friday February 3rd. Who knew Daddy Daughter Dances were so popular. Everyone but me? I never danced with my father. But witnessed him do a 2 step that would make any country line dancer proud.
penbaypilot.com
Robin A. Mahoney, obituary
ROCKPORT — Robin A. Mahoney passed away suddenly and unexpected of natural causes, Friday, January 6, 2023. Robin had suffered with declining health for the past 10 years and lost her battle with COPD. Born in Bangor, May 26, 1954, she was the daughter of Richard Langdon and Phyllis...
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
wabi.tv
Ice bar returns to Samoset Resort in Rockport
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend, you can take a trip to Alaska without leaving Maine. The Samoset Resort in Rockport is opening their Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge. It consists of 50,000 pounds of crystal-clear ice. This year’s theme “Arctic Wild” will take you on a trip straight into...
Here is Actually What’s Going into the Old Kmart in Bangor
Kmart has been gone from Bangor since April 2017. That was when The Quirk family’s real estate company QV Realty Trust bought the Kmart building and property. At the time the report was that the site was bought for future development. Since then, the Kmart store has been vacant,...
wabi.tv
UPDATE: 2 people deceased after incident in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2 people are deceased after a domestic incident on G St this morning. Authorities tell us a male and a female were found deceased in the home. Bomarc Road is currently closed but it is expected to open up shortly. Avoid the area and be prepared...
Throw Back Thursday: Waldoboro Couple Wow With Whopper Of A Fish
Last year, we brought you the story of a Waldoboro couple who reeled in a whopper of a find while Ice Fishing... YouTubers Chris Benedict and Olivia Laine have a YouTube Channel called Fishin4Adventure. The couple adventures across the state of Maine, looking for new and exciting fishing spots to explore together.
2 Earthquakes Rumble Hancock County Saturday Morning January 14
If you live in Hancock County or in the Bangor area, you might have felt the 2 earthquakes that rumbled our area, in the early morning hours of Saturday, January 14th. The first was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake that happened at 1:27 a.m. located 6 kilometers East-Southeast of Dedham. Lots...
You’ll Never Believe Who I Met In The Bathroom At A Maine Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure
BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
If You Love Tabletop Games, Go to Orono This Weekend for SnowCon
It's a celebration of non-electronic games in Orono this weekend at the Lucky #13 SnowCon. I'd love to someday go to this event because I love tabletop games. And before you say it, I'm not talking about the arcade games set into tables that you find at local bars. SnowCon is all about non-electronic games. Still not clear? It ranges from Checkers to Sorry, Battleship to Dungeons and Dragons, and everything in between. These are not necessarily board games, either, because there will be chances to play things like Cards Against Humanity. (I love that game) There's even an 'open game' room where you could bring your own game to play with others or take part in someone else's game. What you won't find at SnowCon are things like Halo, Minecraft, or Grand Theft Auto.
The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area
Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
Former Old Town Man Turning 100
You may remember Paul Dumont, who lived in Old Town and Milford for many years. He worked at the Old Town Post Office. He now lives in Arizona and is approaching his 100th birthday in March. His secret to such a long life may well be that he has a...
Local Couple Hopes To Re-Open Much Loved East Vassalboro Store
Locally run corner stores and convenience stores have always been a staple of small town life in Maine. Generally located along one of the town's main roads, these stores typically offer convenience items, a small grocery selection, beer, soda, and deli foods (like pizza and subs). Some even have gas pumps. Stores like these provide people who don't want to travel "into town" a place to get the basics.
There's a snow drought in Maine, and it's getting worse. Here's what that means.
MAINE, USA — Mid-January is upon us, and the snow drought just keeps getting worse for Maine. A quick glance at the current snow depth map shows only the western mountains and northern Maine have significant snow on the ground. But that's where you'd expect the most snow to...
Maine Man Sentenced for a String of 8 Bangor Burglaries
A Maine man is going to prison after a burglary spree in Bangor that involved eight businesses. Clyde Cooper, 52, pleaded guilty to all counts of burglary, theft, and drug possession during his trial at the Penobscot County Judicial Center in Bangor. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with all but 2 1/2 years suspended. He will also serve two years probation and is ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. That's a third of the value of the items he stole, but most of the damages were paid by insurance.
You Can Jump In an Icy Maine Lake to Support Camp Capella
Registration is open for the Camp Capella Polar Dip coming up in February. How long has it been since someone told you to go jump in a lake? Well, that's what we're doing right now. But not just any lake. We're talking about Phillips Lake in Dedham, which is the home of Camp Capella, a summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
A Good Samaritan Helped Brewer Police Take a Suspect Into Custody
Brewer Police are crediting a bystander with helping one of their officers take two people into custody. The incident on January 12th began when Officer Brandon Curtis noticed Sierra Lamb, 26 of Brewer, at a Wilson Street business. Officer Curtis knew that she had current warrants out for her arrest and so approached her and tried to arrest her. Lamb resisted as he was trying to take her into custody and then 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman of Brewer interfered and allegedly tried to help Lamb get away. Hoffman got into a physical altercation with the officer, who pushed him away while Lamb was still resisting.
