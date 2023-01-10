Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Business Rights in California Law
California’s Business and Professions Code sets forth a number of “business rights” under Division 6, which include good will, state trademarks, and trade names and designations. Chapter 1 of Division 6 concerns “good will” and these provisions have been in the law since 1941. Business...
californiaglobe.com
Project Labor Agreements and Contracting in California
California’s Public Contract Code includes provisions related to project labor agreements, as set forth in Chapter 2.8 of Part 1 of Division 2. Section 2500 authorizes a public entity to use, enter into, or require contractors to enter into, a project labor agreement for a construction project only if the agreement includes all of the following taxpayer protection provisions:
californiaglobe.com
AG Rob Bonta Lets Gascon Minion Slide
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a close political ally of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, has taken a pass on filing charges against Gascon’s Chief of Staff Joseph Iniguez. Iniguez, who made headlines for allegedly drunkenly threatening and berating an Azusa police officer, has been under investigation by...
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom Unveils $297 Billion Budget Proposal With $22.5 Billion Deficit
California Governor Gavin Newsom presented a $297 billion 2023-2024 budget plan on Tuesday, with a projected deficit of $22.5 billion. In the last several years, California has seen large budget surpluses, with $38 billion reported in 2021-2022, and $97.5 billion being reported for the 2022-2023 budget year. However, with the post-COVID economy finally stabilizing, and the state losing both businesses and population in recent years, state revenues swung down as many had predicted, leading to a leaner budget.
californiaglobe.com
Reservoir, Snowpack Levels Continue To Rise Across California Due To ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storms
The numerous “atmospheric river” rain storms that have pounded the state constantly since late December have continued to fill back in reservoirs and add to the snowpack across the state, with levels now going way above average for the usual amount in early-mid January. Bomb cyclones have brought...
Comments / 0